Rockets Soar Near the Top in Bleacher Report's Latest NBA Power Rankings

The Houston Rockets have already kicked off 2026 with a road win, dominating the Brooklyn Nets on the road, 120-96. After a rough stretch of hoops from Dec. 1 to Dec. 23, the Rockets have found a groove again, having won four in a row.

Houston's defense has been spectacular as of late. The team has held opponents to an average of 102.8 points over these last four games, ranking fourth in defensive rating (109.9). On the offensive end, the Rockets have been able to stay elite in this stretch with a 127.5 rating (second).

Such an impressive week has resulted in Houston soaring near the top of Bleacher Report's latest NBA power rankings from Andy Bailey. After falling to sixth last week, the Rockets have risen to second in the league, only behind the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"For the season, six different Rockets have had 20-and-5 games, with Alperen Şengün and Kevin Durant leading the way with 15 and 13, respectively," Bailey wrote

"That kind of depth and the fact that Houston is currently second in the league in points per 100 possessions makes it tough to find fault with the offense, but there's a chance Reed Sheppard could supercharge it even further.

"Houston is currently in the bottom 10 in threes per game while having the second worst turnover percentage in the league. Sheppard is averaging 3.8 threes and 1.7 turnovers per 75 possessions."

The Rockets' New Year's resolution was to embrace Sheppard at the point guard position amid the absence of Fred VanVleet (torn ACL). Houston currently lacks a true offense initiator, resulting in Durant and Sengun having to bring the ball up the floor and play away from their sweet spots.

If Sheppard can get better as a true point guard, the Rockets will be able to play even more efficiently than they already have, while mitigating turnovers. Sheppard is already one of the NBA's biggest risers this season, going from a reserve in his rookie year to averaging 13.5 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game this season. He's shooting 45.5% from the field and 42% from three.

The Rockets are unlikely to engage in any serious trade talks with the deadline just about a month away. VanVleet not being on the court has definitely affected the rhythm and process of creating quality shots, but Houston is still 21-10, good for fourth in the Western Conference. Keep an eye on how the team uses Sheppard on offense moving forward.