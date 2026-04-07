Rockets, Suns Combine to List Just Three Players on Injury Report

The Rockets are set to take on a Western Conference for in the Phoenix Suns tonight, hoping to grab a seventh-straight win in the home-stretch of the season.

After months of up-and-down play that saw the Rockets slide all the way to the sixth seed, Houston has finally stabilized, grabbing six wins in a row and jumping back to the five-seed. Now, with the Lakers seeing major injuries and the Nuggets spotty on a game-to-game basis, Houston is hoping it can sneak back to No. 3.

Beating the Suns will be a must to make that happen. Denver sits 1.5 games ahead of Houston in third, and the Lakers just one full game ahead in fourth. In the least, the Rockets will look to overtake LA, grabbing home-court in the four-five matchup.

Phoenix is all but locked into the seven seed presently, sitting three games behind Minnesota in the final Playoffs spot, but three games ahead of the LA Clippers at No. 8. Still, they aren't ending the season quietly, having ripped off three-straight wins of late.

Here are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Suns ahead of tonight’s tilt:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Steven Adams — Out: Left ankle surgery

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right knee ACL repair

Phoenix Suns injuries:

Haywood Highsmith — Out: Right knee injury management

The Rockets get the cleanest injury report available, listing only lead guard Fred VanVleet and center Steven Adams, both of which are slated to miss the rest of the season.

VanVleet’s been the biggest hit to the team’s overall floor and ceiling, offering the handling, play-making and backcourt defense that the Rockets have desperately needed all season long. It’s been a silver lining for others to take up the lead mantle and make things work this season, though there’s little question Houston would be a much different team with VanVleet.

Adams’ loss has also been felt, hurting the team’s size in general, in addition to rebounding. The Rockets have continued to be the best rebounding team in the league at 47.9 per game, though Adams added another layer of versatility to the rotation.

The Suns get a fairly clean injury report as well, listing only Haywood Highsmith, who’s played in just six games this season while dealing with a lingering knee injury.

The Rockets and Suns tip off at 10 p.m. CT from Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, AZ. The game will be streamed on NBC and Peacock.