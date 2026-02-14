Rockets View Reserve Center Steven Adams as Top-Ten Center in NBA

The Houston Rockets have been outrebounded in four of their last five games. The one game during that span that they weren't, they still lost.

Which was their second night of the back-to-back game against the LA Clippers.

Their whole philosophy has been predicated on outhustling teams on the glass.

Particularly on the offensive glass.

Mob ball, as it's been coined.

Or bully ball.

Or bossing teams up.

You get the gist.

That's a much more difficult style of play to have without Steven Adams, who is easily one of the game's best rebounders of his era.

This season, Adams has ranked as the league's best offensive rebounder altogether.

However, he'll be out for the season.

And although he'll be back fully healthy by next season, there's no guarantee that he'll be the same player. Especially considering his history of injuries to his lower extremities.

Not to mention his age, as he turns 33 prior to the start of the 2026-27 NBA season.

That would be year 14.

Father Time is undefeated.

However, Adams is held in high regard by the Rockets organization. In fact, they view him as a top-ten center in the league, as explained by Ben DuBose of USA Today's Rockets Wire.

Rockets View Reserve Center Steven Adams as Top-Ten Big Man in NBA

"They view Steven on a per-minute basis as one of the ten most valuable centers in basketball.

And they view him on his current deal --barely above 10 million dollars per season -- as one of the best value contracts in basketball."

DuBose continued, noting the perceived response to Adams being viewed as a top-ten center.

"There is some nuance there, in terms of how many minutes can he play.

But at least in terms of the 25 minutes per game that he can play, yeah, they believe he is that impactful."

Adams is impactful. No one could (or should) disagree with that.

Zach Lowe of The Ringer was trying to create an All-Star slot for him earlier in the season, likening him to Dennis Rodman.

He's that impactful.

Top ten seems like a stretch. Even though there aren't necessarily loads of dominant bigs in the league.

He's valued by the Rockets. As he should be.

Once you acknowledge that, any type of ranking by the organization is explainable.