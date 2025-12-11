Rockets' Steven Adams Recommended for All-Star Rule Change, 13th Spot

The Houston Rockets own the glass. Especially on the offensive end.

They rank first in offensive rebounds and total rebounds, and it’s not quite a surprising fact. They did the same thing last season – ranking first in total rebounds and offensive rebounds.

Even without the double-big starting lineup. The Rockets haven’t used that line-up all month.

In fact, the Rockets haven’t trotted out that lineup since November 21st against the Denver Nuggets.

Granted, their dominance on the glass shouldn’t be all that surprising. They do have three quality centers, in Alperen Sengun, Steven Adams, and Clint Capela.

Adams, in particular, is practically impossible to stop on the offensive glass. He currently leads the league in offensive rebounds at 4.8 per game and that’s not even his career-high.

He’s averaged 5.1 offensive boards twice previously. And led the league in offensive rebounds before also.

The Rockets rank first in second-chance points, in large part because of him.

For his work, well-renowned analyst Zach Lowe recommends adding a 13th All-Star spot for each conference, which he believes would go to Adams this year in the West.

Lowe explained on the Zach Lowe Show.

“I think we should create a 13th for each conference All-Star spot. It doesn’t matter where you’re from. We’re gonna call it the Rodman spot.

Rodman made two All-Star teams. You have to be averaging fewer than 10 points per game and your team has to be above .500. You get to pick one such player every year from each conference.

The guy that I would nominate…there’s gotta be something for what Steven Adams is doing. The guy comes in and the entire game changes for the Rockets. He gets every rebound, he’s blocking shots at the rim, he’s throwing passes, he can score a little bit, if he gets the offensive board. You cans ee.

They played the Kings over the weekend. He was faced off against Maxime Raynaud.

I bet Steven Adams walked into that game like ‘this poor guy. I’m just gonna bulldoze him into the second row and get every rebound.’”

On the season, Adams is averaging 6.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 4.8 offensive rebounds, 1.5 assists, 53.3 percent from the field and 59.9 percent true shooting.

All in just 19.1 minutes of action on a nightly basis.

But, again, the offensive rebounding has been astounding. He’s at a 25.4 percent clip in that department, which is a career-best for him.

Lowe is right. There has to be something for what Adams has been doing.