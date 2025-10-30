Rockets' Weird Start to the Season Not Expected to Last
It's clear that the Houston Rockets have a long way to go before figuring everything out, despite them having rattled off two straight wins. After a 0-2 start, they're finding a groove, but the NBA is a game of runs, and runs within runs. Things can change quickly.
The Rockets most recently defeated the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors after falling to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons to kick off the new season. The story this stretch thus far has been figuring out life without Fred VanVleet.
Houston has a major hole at point guard, and had a thin backcourt even before VanVleet was injured. Reed Sheppard and Josh Okogie have been called upon off the bench, and the results have been mixed so far.
This has been a weird start to the season for the Rockets, but it shouldn't be a reason for concern. They not only have plenty of time to figure things out, but have totally flipped their weaknesses upside down.
The Athletic's Hunter Patterson believes that Houston's early surprises won't be a trend for the rest of the season. While the Rockets' offense has been nothing short of elite, the defense has certainly taken a hit. Patterson believes it will eventually level out.
"I expect the Houston Rockets to pull together defensively based on the amount of length and athleticism they have on the floor," Patterson said.
"Alperen Şengün is their only starter who’s a plus in the defensive box plus-minus category entering Wednesday. The Rockets have a 125.2 offensive rating, and while they’re still looking to fill the void Fred VanVleet left at point guard, the talent is there offensively."
On the flip side, the defense has taken a hit. Houston ranks outside of the top 15 in defensive rating, but as Patterson mentioned, this team should pick it up soon.
On the flip side, the defense has taken a hit. Houston ranks outside of the top 15 in defensive rating, but as Patterson mentioned, this team should pick it up soon. It's not that Durant can't defend, or VanVleet's absence is a direct indicator of the massive drop-off.
It's more of a new team coming together and figuring out rotations while navigating taller lineups. When Okogie and Sheppard aren't on the floor, the Rockets' lineups feature players 6-foot-7 or taller. That's a new challenge, but one Houston can handle under Ime Udoka.