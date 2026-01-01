USA Today Ranks Rockets as NBA's Sixth-Best Team

The 2025-26 NBA season has seen a considerable amount of injuries. It's been a battle of attrition, already.

The Houston Rockets have had guys in and out of the lineup, forcing Rockets coach Ime Udoka to employ seven different starting lineups. Tari Eason, Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams have all been in and out of the lineup.

Fred VanVleet hasn't played all season (and likely won't, no matter what he says) and Dorian Finney-Smith missed the Rockets' first 27 games.

Houston has won three straight games, over the Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers.

They sit fourth in the Western Conference at 20-10 and will likely have two All-Stars in Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun. It's practically a guarantee.

Especially with how they're both playing.

According to Clemente Almanza of USA Today, the Rockets are the league's sixth-best team in the NBA, a jump from last week's seventh-place ranking.

Houston Rockets Land as NBA's Sixth-Best Team, Fourth-Best in West in USA Today's Power Rankings

The Rockets ranked as Almanza's fourth-best team in the Western Conference, behind the Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets.

Almanza explained.

"A couple of signature wins have the Rockets back on track. They dominated the Lakers on Christmas and the Cavaliers for two straight wins. Amen Thompson had 26 points in their national TV win over Los Angeles. Even though he hasn't made the All-Star leap most expected him to, he's been an important piece for Houston. They've been one of the best teams all season. Still figuring out the fifth starter spot, Tari Eason was the recent guy to have a chance to keep it."

The Rockets could take a leap in the standings, as Denver Nuggets superstar and three-time MVP Nikola Jokic suffered an unfortunate and untimely knee injury, which is expected to sideline him for at least four weeks, at which point he will be re-evaluated and re-assessed.

Ditto for the aforementioned Lakers, who remain without Austin Reaves, due to a calf strain. Reaves is also expected to miss at least four weeks, like Jokic.

The Rockets missed an opportunity to take a leap in the standings in the month of December, posting a 7-6 record in a month deemed to be the easiest in the NBA for the Rockets.