Rockets Will Get Another Big Test Against Victor Wembanyama, Spurs
The Houston Rockets are set to face the San Antonio Spurs in their first NBA Cup game tonight at 6:30 p.m. CT. With both teams at 5-2, this is one of the most exciting matchups of the season. Two up-and-coming squads are set to go at it in another edition of the I-10 Rivalry.
The Rockets are a bit more established than the Spurs, but this will still be a major test for them. Victor Wembanyama is going from a star to a superstar, putting himself in the MVP conversation early in the season. The 7-foot-4 alien is averaging 25.6 points, 12.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.3 steals and a staggering 4.1 blocks per game so far this year.
The biggest question is how Houston will stop the 21-year-old phenom. The Spurs are coming off of back-to-back losses, and are hungrier than ever to put themselves in the playoff conversation.
Meanwhile, the Rockets are riding high on a five-game winning streak, tied for the longest active streak in the NBA (Los Angeles Lakers). They're looking to cement themselves as title contenders, and a road win in San Antonio would be huge in doing so.
Head coach Ime Udoka isn't afraid to throw out some double-big lineups. All-Star Alperen Sengun has been listed at center over the last five games, but don't forget that he started at power forward alongside Steven Adams in the first two games. Udoka has also played Sengun with Clint Capela, another traditional big man.
Houston will need to combat Wembanyama's height and athleticism, and starting a center such as Adams or Capela could make things a lot easier.
Houston should have an easier time defending San Antonio with Dylan Harper (hamstring) and Luke Kornet (ankle) out for Friday's matchup. Jeremy Sochan (wrist), another major piece in the rotation, is questionable.
On the other hand, the Rockets may not be at full strength. Adams (hip) is questionable, while they're still missing Dorian Finney-Smith, who is recovering from offseason surgery.
Nevertheless, this is a huge test for the Rockets. Extending their winning streak to six games against a playoff contender would be a massive statement, showing that both the offense and defense are some of the best in the league.
On the other hand, the Spurs have the chance to get back on track and show that they're still one of the better teams in a crowded Western Conference with a win against a potential title contender.