Rockets' Major Advantage Could Help Them Make a Deep Title Run

The Houston Rockets have beared the look of an inconsistent team. They can hang with the league's best teams.

Even the league's top teams. But they also flirt with subpar teams.

At least in the month of December, which hasn't been kind to them in the slightest.

On Monday night, Houston reversed the trend, beating the 6-26 Indiana Pacers with ease.

Houston won 126-119 but had lost three consecutive games to teams with losing records.

More importantly, they lost Steven Adams, who went down with an ankle injury, although it's not believed to be serious, as he's expected to carry a questionable tag heading into Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

If you recall, Houston has already been without Alperen Sengun for the last two games with a calf injury, but the injury isn't believed to keep him out much longer, if at all.

In fact, Sengun will carry a probable tag in Houston's next game against Brooklyn.

When at full strength, the Rockets bully opponents on the glass. Their dominance has been impossible to ignore, especially on the offensive glass, as Houston ranks as the best offensive rebounding team of all-time.

According to ESPN's Zach Kram, this could give the Rockets a major boost come postseason time.

"Thanks to Steven Adams, Alperen Sengun and a generally massive rotation, the Rockets' offensive rebounding rate is 43% higher than the league average this season, which is by far the best margin in NBA history. In an era with relatively low offensive rebounding rates, Houston has the highest rate since 1994-95, according to Basketball Reference, and one of the 10 best on record. (Offensive rebound data goes back to 1973-74.)

And here's a fun fact for Rockets fans: The previous record for league-adjusted offensive rebounding rate belonged to the 2015-16 Thunder, who grabbed offensive rebounds 31% more frequently than the NBA average. Those extra chances helped the Thunder push the 73-9 Warriors to Game 7 in the conference finals, with only a Klay Thompson heater preventing a massive upset. Perhaps this outlier skill could help the Rockets in another showdown a decade later."

All told, the Rockets have four players who rank inside the top 25 in offensive rebounds this season, with Clint Capela and Amen Thompson rounding out the list, in addition to Sengun and Adams.