Should the Rockets Be Monitoring Ja Morant Amid Grizzlies Tension?
The Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies are in two very different situations despite only being separated by two games in the Western Conference standings. While last year's conference saw seven teams finish within four games of each other, this season the tight standings don't reflect teams' directions, at least not yet.
The Grizzlies are facing dysfunction, tension, and most notably, poor basketball performance regarding the team and their franchise point guard. Ja Morant is a no-doubt star, but he has had so many problems over the years, and now it's regarding the coaching staff.
Morant called out the coaching staff postgame after a 117-112 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on October 31. Shortly after, the team suspended him for its next game against the Toronto Raptors, which ended in a 117-104 loss.
Now, as he suits up against the Houston Rockets tonight, there are more questions than ever regarding Morant's future with Memphis. The Grizzlies are a sub-.500 basketball team, and Morant is unhappy with the organization.
According to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, the Grizzlies want to keep the duo of Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., even amid all the drama. However, we have seen teams be firm on keeping their stars around before dealing them for a package they couldn't refuse.
The Rockets are a great example. At the start of last season, many wondered if Houston would pull the trigger on a deal amid its hot start with the young core. The Rockets stayed silent throughout the season, but eventually went all in on Kevin Durant and veterans in the offseason. Things can change.
The Rockets are in a tough situation, being hard-capped at the first apron while Fred VanVleet remains out for the season with a torn ACL. Houston doesn't appear to be a team on the market to make a deal, but once more contracts become movable on December 15, the floodgates to possibilities could open up.
Yes, Morant has had immaturity issues with the Grizzlies over the last few years. While he isn't at his best right now, he is still one of the league's best guards at 26 years old. The 6-foot-2 star is averaging 20.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 7.1 assists this season
So, the big question for the Rockets as they navigate life without VanVleet is, is it worth monitoring Morant's situation for the opportunity to give Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun a fellow All-Star in the backcourt? Yes.
If Morant's trade value continues to sink, it wouldn't cost Houston much to land him. Aside from Amen Thompson's shooting struggles, the Rockets have the spacing to make him work in the offense with Durant, Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. all shooting well from three to start this season. Morant could be the floor they need to match the Oklahoma City Thunder and compete for a championship.