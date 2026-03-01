The Houston Rockets Will Need More From Their Bench With Jabari Out

The Houston Rockets went into their game on Saturday looking for win number four in a row. They took on the Miami Heat, who, despite their win last season in Miami, have historically struggled on the road there. The Rockets knew heading into the game that they would be without Jabari Smith, who suffered an ankle injury in their win over the Orlando Magic on Thursday night.

That meant their bench would be shorthanded again, for the second time in three games, because Reed Sheppard would have to move into the starting lineup. The Rocket bench scoring this season has mainly been Sheppard, with not much else, as players like Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela haven't provided much offense. Capela has, however, provided rebounding and defense, but Finney-Smith has struggled all season since making his debut on Christmas night.

The Rockets also usually play an eight-man rotation most nights, so any bench contributions have to come from Finney-Smith, Capela, or Josh Okogie when Sheppard is in the starting lineup. With Smith out for the road trip and possibly until next Thursday, when the Rockets host the Golden State Warriors, the Rockets will depend on their short bench to provide an offensive spark.

The Rockets didn't get that spark off the bench in the loss to the Heat, as the Heat reserves dominated the box score, and that played a big part in the Rockets' 115-105 loss. With Smith out for the next two games, the Rockets will need someone to step up off the bench so that the Rockets can start another winning streak.

Players Who Will Have to Step Up off the Bench

As mentioned earlier, the Rockets have a very short rotation, especially when one of their main rotation players is injured. When Reed Sheppard is inserted into the starting lineup, the offensive load is usually placed on Okogie or even Aaron Holiday. Finney-Smith has struggled all season, Capela is more of a defensive presence than an offensive player, and the Rockets dont usually play JD Davison or Isaiah Crawford.

Jae’Sean Tate is also injured, so the aforementioned players are the only options. Okogie has played better basketball recently, but his minutes have been inconsistent throughout the month of February. Now that Smith is out, we may see Okogie playing more minutes.

The only other option is Davison, but with his two-way contract deadline approaching fast, the Rockets will have to decide whether to sign him for the rest of the season. The Rockets will have to find a solution off the bench in the next two games because they can't expect players like Kevin Durant to play 40 minutes a game without it causing issues later in the season.

We will see if anyone off the bench will step up as the Rockets travel to Washington to take on the Wizards Monday.