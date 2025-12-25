The Rockets Are Coming Full Circle in Their Christmas Matchup Against the Lakers



The Houston Rockets have had a long tradition of playing on Christmas Day. The Rockets have played on Christmas Day since their first season in the NBA, even before they became the Houston Rockets. The then San DIego Rockets were the newest team in the NBA at the time and were still in intial processes of trying to build out their team and make a name for themselves in the NBA.

That Rockets team didn't have many well-known players on its roster at the time. Names like Dave Gambee, Bud Acton, and Jim Ware may not resonate with most NBA fans today. In 1967, televised NBA games were rare, even on Christmas, so it's likely most people didn't see the game. There was one player on that first ever Rockets team that people even today will know and that is Pat Riley and it isnt because of his play on the court.

Riley of course would go on to become one of the greatest coaches of all time winning multiple championships with the Los Angeles Lakers. That is what makes that first matchup ever Rockets Christmas game even more interesting considering it was against the same Lakers team.

The next time the Rockets faced the Lakers on Christmas Day was 36 years later, this time as the Houston Rockets. The Rockets again defeated the Lakers 99-87. The Rockets were led by Steve Francis and Yao Ming, who combined for 40 points. The Lakers were led by the familiar duo of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal, along with Gary Payton. The Lakers would go on to lose in the NBA Finals that season to the Detroit Pistons.

The Rockets have played 12 games on Christmas, going 6-6. The Rockets last played on Christmas in the 2019 season. The Rockets entered that game 20-9 and hoped for revenge against the Golden State Warriors after another disappointing playoff loss. The Warriors, however, were on the other side of that coin, coming in 7-23, mainly due to the absence of Stephen Curry.

The Rockets would lose that game despite the Warriors being without its top three players and that was the start of a disappointing season that saw the Rockets be knocked out the playoffs by the eventually defending champions the Los Angeles Lakers. That brings us to the Rockets next Christmas Day matchup against the Lakers.

The Rockets are hoping history repeats itself, as they have struggled all of December. A win over the Lakers would not only move them to 3-0 all-time on Christmas against the Lakers but also help the Rockets get back on track this season.