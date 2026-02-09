Who Would the Rockets Want, Not Want to See in the NBA Playoffs?

The NBA trade deadline brought a few shifts in direction to numerous teams, especially in the Western Conference.

The LA Clippers have shifted toward a rebuild after trading James Harden, while the Golden State Warriors got slightly better with the addition of Kristaps Porzingis. However, they whiffed after failing to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves improved their depth by bringing in positional needs. The Houston Rockets were one of two teams in the West that did not make any moves, the other being the San Antonio Spurs.

With a bit of a new look to the league's hierarchy, which teams would the Rockets be best suited to beat in the postseason? Tied for the fourth seed in the conference, there are four teams under them in terms of playoff seeding (not counting the Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers in the Play-In race).

Would Not Want to See: Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves had the same point guard problems as the Rockets leading up to the trade deadline, but the difference is that Minnesota chose to mitigate those issues with the acquisition of Ayo Dosunmu. Although a recent blowout loss to the Clippers is disheartening, they're still a scary team solely due to the core of Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert.

At 32-22, Minnesota is fighting to remain a top-six seed. The Rockets beat the Timberwolves in their lone contest this season, but Edwards did not play. When he's on the floor, almost no one can stop him. Combine all of that with postseason experience, and it's a tough matchup for Houston.

Would Want to See: Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are trending downward despite acquiring Porzingis at the deadline. There's no telling how much he'll play in Golden State, considering injury issues. Plus, with Jimmy Butler out for the season with a torn ACL, Stephen Curry lacks any of help.

The Warriors are practically a lottery team when their two-time MVP isn't on the floor. Curry gravitates defenses so much that if Houston were to have a rematch with Golden State in the postseason, the Rockets would have no problem with their opponent.

Would Not Want to See: Phoenix Suns

The Suns are a weirdly good team this season, but their strengths are what make them a team many don't want to see down the stretch. They have a few former Rockets, led by Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks. The two are combining to average nearly 47 points per game.

Phoenix has been one of the best rebounding teams in the league this season, similarly to Houston. The Suns rank seventh in both offensive rebounding percentage and defensive rating. They are extremely similar to the Rockets, which is why they're a scary team in the playoffs.

Would Want to See: Los Angeles Lakers

If the playoffs started right now, Houston would be matched up against the Lakers in a four-versus-five-seed series. They've underperformed at times, which is why Los Angeles would be a comfortable opponent for the Rockets, at least as comfortable as a four-five matchup can get.

Houston has a clear advantage against the Lakers on the defensive side. Los Angeles has been notorious for lapses on that end of the floor, ranking 22nd in that rating. The Rockets have already exploited that this season, defeating Los Angeles on the road on Christmas Day, 119-96.