The Rockets Are on Pace for Their Lowest 3-Point Attempts per Game in Over a Decade

For most of the 2010s, during James Harden's tenure as the Rockets' franchise player, the Rockets were known for two things on offense. They made a point not to take mid-range shots if they could help it, aiming to score around the basket instead, since they felt mid-range shots were not worth the two-point attempt because they were lower-percentage shots.

The Rockets were also among the teams that ushered in the era of taking as many 3-pointers as twos, and sometimes even more shots from outside the arc than inside. The Rockets, along with the Golden State Warriors, were setting records for 3-point attempts and makes for much of the 2010s. The Rockets set the all-time record for 3-pointers made in a season in the 2017-18 season, making 1,256 shots from downtown.

That was also the Rockets' most successful season in the last 30 years, as they came within one game of the NBA Finals. Of course, that record has been shattered several times over as the NBA took notice of the Rockets' success, and it became the norm for teams to shoot 40-plus 3-pointers a game.

The Boston Celtics have taken it to another level in the last few seasons, leading the league in makes and attempts. The Rockets, however, have started trending the other way in the last few seasons, leaning more on scoring in the paint and offensive rebounding. That trend started after the hiring of Ime Udoka in 2023.

The Rockets were coming off their worst three-year stretch in franchise history as they went all in on rebuilding mode after trading Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in the middle of the 2021 season. The Rockets' attempts were low at 31.9 the season before Udoka took over, but that was largely because their offense was abysmal for most of the season.

Udoka knew that the Rockets' best chance at winning consistently was with defense and rebounding. The Rockets' 3-point attempts have gone down each of the last three seasons, and this season have hit a decade-and-a-half low.

The Rockets Are Attempting the Lowest Number of 3-Pointers in the Last 13 Seasons

The Rockets won 52 games last season mainly because they were the league's best rebounding team and ranked in the top five in defense. The Rockets are trying to use that formula again this season, as they are attempting only 30.9 a game, which is tied with the 2015-16 season.

The last time the Rockets had fewer shots from beyond the arc per game was the 2012-13 season, which was James Harden's first with the Rockets, when he was still more of a mid-range sniper. For comparison, the Rockets' 28.9 attempts per game in 2012-13 still ranked first that season, but the Rockets' 30.9 this season is 29th in the NBA.

Ime Udoka has said many times this season that yes, he would like to see the Rockets take more 3-pointers a game, but they dont want to take more 3-point shots for the sake of taking more shots. The Rockets' personnel and their ability to dominate on the boards play a big part in the Rockets' lack of outside shots. Also, the addition of Kevin Durant plays a part because of his elite-level mid-range scoring; he doesn't venture out to the 3-point line as much as some people may think.

The question, of course, is whether the Rockets' lack of 3-pointers becomes a hindrance in the playoffs, where every possession and every point is contested and can be the difference between a first-round exit and moving on to the second round. The Rockets have seen what happens when you are overly dependent on 3-point shooting, as they missed 27 in a row in the now-infamous Game 7 loss to the Warriors in 2018, but will the lack of even attempting a high volume of 3-pointers cost them in 2026?