The Houston Rockets have been a pesky team this season. They've easily overachieved their way to the third seed in the Western Conference.

Which probably reads like a typo, I'm sure. You may wonder how a team with Kevin Durant being the third-best team in the conference could he viewed as an overachievement. It's because we've seen Durant on teams alongside viable superstars and not finish top-five in their own conference. All-NBA players even.

The Rockets haven't had an All-NBA player since the 2019-20 season, in which they had two, in James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Durant would be the only one from this year's Rockets team. He's single-handedly willed the team to victories this season. Which wasn't the intention when he was acquired last summer. Nor was it the expectation.

Injuries have derailed the season. Not entirely. Again, the Rockets have the third seed in the Western Conference. But when Durant goes supernova, it's extremely difficult to beat the Rockets. Houston is 13-9 this season when Durant scores at least 30 points.

Amazing win on the road against a tough Orlando Magic team. Reed again proves he is a 30-minute-a-night player, and as I said earlier, never take for granted watching Kevin Durant play for the Houston Rockets. pic.twitter.com/HcyjihspJ7 — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) February 27, 2026

The Rockets are also 4-2 when Durant scores at least 35 points. Again, the talent will usually win out.

But the Rockets could make it much easier on themselves, if they just took care of the ball. It's a troubling trend that's especially reared its ugly head of late.

Houston had 26 turnovers in Monday's victory over the Utah Jazz — the league's worst defensive team.

Rockets assistant coach Ben Sullivan noted Houston's added focus on reducing their turnovers.

"Yeah, I mean turnovers are a real killer," he said. "We've been focused on it the last couple of games. Really, especially since that New York game, when we had nine in the fourth quarter. That really hurt us. So, we've gotta value the basketball, we've gotta take care of it. Work together to get good shots. I mean, it's super important."

Sullivan referenced Houston's loss against the Knicks. The Rockets had 19 turnovers in that game and blew a near 20-point lead.

With nine turnovers in the fourth quarter. All told, the Knicks got 30 points off Houston's turnovers in that game. Houston lost that game by two. They'd easily have won that game if they had just four less turnovers.

Houston will have to help themselves in that regard. Many of their turnovers have been a mere result of concentration errors.

Like dribbling at defenders' feet. Or dribbling off their own feet.

Against good teams, those blown possessions lead to points for the opposition. Against the Utah Jazz, it's not as big of a deal.

Unfortunately, the Rockets won't be facing the Jazz in the postseason. They'll have to get those turnovers under control.