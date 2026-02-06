The Rockets' Efforts Have Been For One Chance Next Season

Long time followers of the Houston Rockets are not far removed from the years of bottom-tier play, when the Rockets were one of the league's worst teams and picking in the draft lottery year after year.

Throughout that dark spot in franchise history, the Rockets accumulated talent through the draft, unloading contracts of players who didn't fit their timeline and sticking with the players who had a real chance at becoming an impact player. They then traded for a group of vets that helped them legitimately compete, with Kevin Durant as a cherry-on-top for their title chances.

Despite all the effort and failures that went into building this current team, next year might be Houston's only legitimate chance to compete with this version of the Rockets.

As General Manager Rafael Stone said in a trade deadline related interview, the team pondered if the several injuries the team has faced this season indicated that it wasn't their year.

It's a concerning rhetorical question to hear from team leadership, but it's also a sentiment that's been echoed by many who have kept up with the team throughout the season. If this year's Rockets truly have no chance to win, it begs a few questions: When will they have a chance to win? If it's now or next season, how long will that last?

The issue is, many of the problems they face this year could still be a problem next year. The assumption is that some of the weaknesses on the team like Amen Thompson's shooting or Reed Sheppard's defense can be mitigated enough through an offseason of training and improvement. There's also an assumption that the return of Steven Adams and Fred VanVleet next season can further mitigate the team's weaknesses through their play.

Pair these thoughts with the belief Durant will continue his high level of play next season, and the Rockets may have a genuine shot at winning next season.

These assumptions come with difficulties and uncertainty. Thompson is a talented player and scorer; VanVleet's presence doesn't prevent other teams from placing their center on him and neutralizing the paint. Steven Adams' rebounding doesn't mitigate the missed shots from Jabari Smith Jr. from deep, and the Rockets don't have a quality enough paint defender to support Sheppard or Alperen Sengun when players get by them.

Health, of course, is an important part of this equation; but a healthy team doesn't necessarily mean their weaknesses are no longer concerns.

If the Rockets fizzle out this season and come back next season healthy, that may factor to be their one true chance at a title. This is also assuming none of the players currently on the roster are packaged in an offseason trade or leave through free agency.

However, as currently constructed, it's hard to imagine the Rockets competing after next season. Many of their issues will still likely be the same, except some of their older players will be entering the twilight stages of their careers. After rebuilding for years to create a competitive team, it seems they've created a one-year window to throw all their marbles into. If it's not next season, it's hard to imagine when it could happen for the Rockets.