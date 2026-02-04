Can The Rockets Still Reach Their Peak As Currently Constructed?

The Houston Rockets spent years meticulously building this current roster with draft picks they believe boasted complementary skills to create a well-rounded team. The front office put the cherry on top by acquiring a Hall-Of-Fame scorer in Kevin Durant to try to help them navigate through the postseason.

Unfortunately for the Rockets, injuries to big pieces like Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams have slowed down Houston's climb towards the team's peak. However, it may still be in reach if the Rockets double down on their currently acquired players.

While Houston may make some moves at the margins, there's a world where the Rockets keep all of their main rotation players to the end of the season. That means Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, and Dorian Finney-Smith stay on the team through the deadline without any major additions in return.

Each of those players brings in their own issues as the Rockets navigate injuries. Smith Jr. has been wildly inconsistent since the start of 2026, Eason has faced his own injury issues, and Finney-Smith hasn't been the player he was advertised as when the Rockets acquired him prior to this season.

Health in sports is mostly luck, and there's no telling when Eason's luck will change. Houston is hoping Smith Jr.'s awful stretch to start 2026 can come to a screeching halt, and that he will return to his consistent play to start the season. Finney-Smith may be the most concerning piece; his only saving grace is that he has shown high level play in his past with hopes he can return to that level.

If the Rockets get even two of the three positive outcomes from these players, they would be well on their way to reaching their peak.

However, their peak also includes a jump in performance from Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard as lead ball handlers.

Even when VanVleet returns, he won't be able to be the lead guard for all 48 minutes. Putting the ball in his hands all game limits some of the elements that make VanVleet dangerous, especially when he is off the ball.

Thompson has shown some improvement this season offensively, but he still struggles to get by defenders one-on-one when they apply significant pressure. Sheppard has struggled to get consistent minutes due to his difficulties on defense and a short leash that prevents him from being able to make offensive mistakes.

Both of these players are critical if the current iteration of the Rockets are to reach their peak as a team. The best case scenario for all of these players is unrealistic, but the Rockets could still be able to compete at a high level if even three positive outcomes from their uncertain situations occur: Thompson or Sheppard gaining true lead guard ability, Eason maintaining his health, Smith Jr. returning to his early-season level of play, or Finney-Smith returning to the player he was before he was a Rocket.

The Rockets have the pieces to compete if they can maximize the performance of players they currently have on the roster. A major shakeup would have to significantly improve their opportunity to win if Houston decides to take that route.