The Rockets Got Back to What They Do Well: Defense and Rebounding

Coming into their Christmas night matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Houston Rockets have had a tough December to say the least. They were only 4-6 in December and were coming off one of their poorest performance of the season in their blowout loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Rockets had also gone 0-3 in overtime games during their season long six game road trip losing two games after having a double digit fourth quarter lead. Ime Udoka challenged his team after that Clippers loss to come out with more effort and intensity because it had been lacking for most of December.,

The Rockets did just that against the Lakers, coming out with more force and intensity from the start. The Rockets scored the first basket and did not trail at any point, scoring 37 points in the first quarter and controlling the game from start to finish.

The Rockets were led by Kevin Durant and Amen Thompson, who combined for 51 points in the win. Tari Eason played a big part in the Rockets' quick start, starting his second game of the season. The Rockets were the more athletic team and got back to what made them such a good team last season and in the first two months of this season: dominating the boards and playing tough defense.

The Rockets' Winning Formula Will Always Be Rebounding and Tough Defense

Dec 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka calls a play during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The main reason the Rockets were able to transform their team from a lottery team to a consistent winning team since Ime Udoka took over has been because of their tough defense and historic rebounding. The Rockets won 52 games last season because they were a tough five defense and the best rebounding team in the NBA.

In the first two months of this season, the Rockets were winning the same way, but they also added a top-five offense. The Rockets were top five in most defensive categories, just like last season, and led the NBA in rebounding. The Rockets also realize they have had a favorable schedule in the first two months, with the fewest back-to-backs and overall games played.

That changed during this six game road trip as the Rockets played every other day and it seemed to take a toll on their defense. The Rockets reversed their lackluster December trend in their 119-96 victory over the Lakers on Christmas night.

The Rockets held the Lakers to just 96 points, with the Lakers scoring only 43 in the second half. The Rockets frustrated Luka Doncic and LeBron James all night by picking them up full court and making it difficult whenever they drove to the basket. It led to one of their best defensive games of the month and the easy victory.

The Rockets have not seen a dip in rebounding in December, and that continued in the win as the Rockets outrebounded the Lakers by a staggering 48-25 margin, with 17 of those rebounds coming on the offensive end.

For the Rockets to continue to win on a consistent basis they have to continue the same formula as Thursday night and that is hard-nosed defense and dominating on the boards. If they can do that they can start to move back up the Western Conference standings.