The Two Teams Chasing the Rockets Have a Tough Final Stretch of Games

The Western Conference, year in and year out, has been the toughest of the two conferences. Most seasons, the final playoff seedings aren't decided until the last two weeks of the season. Last season, despite the Rockets winning 52 games, they weren't sure where they would finish until the last few games.

Many expected the same this season, with teams like the San Antonio Spurs and even the Portland Trailblazers expected to take a jump this season. The Trailblazers have improved slightly this season, but the Spurs have taken the biggest step of any team since last season. That has led to a logjam at spots three through six, and the Rockets have bounced around the standings for most of the season.

The Rockets are hoping to stay in the third seed for a couple of reasons. First, it means they will have homecourt again in the first round for the second straight season, but it also means they would avoid the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round. Now there is a chance that the Spurs, who have won 11 out of their last 12 games, could be the number one seed, but all signs point to the Thunder finishing with the best record in the Western Conference for the second straight season.

Strength of schedule is not the same in basketball as it is in football, just because of the sheer number of games. Playing an easy schedule to start the season, as the Rockets did in the first two months, will normally even itself out, as it also did for the Rockets the preceding two months. It does start to come into play more the closer it gets to the end of the season, as teams continue to jockey for playoff spots.

That's why the schedules of the two teams directly behind them, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets, do come into play.

The Teams Chasing the Rockets have a tough remaining schedule

There is only a little over 20 games left in the season for most teams in the NBA including the Nuggets and Timberwolves. When looking at both teams remaining schedules both have extremely difficult finish to the season.

The two teams chasing the Rockets in the standings have two of three hardest remaining schedules. pic.twitter.com/16kqUJWi4e — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) March 2, 2026

In fact the Timberwolves and Nuggets have two of the top three most difficult schedules to end the season. That could go a long way on determining the top four seeds in the conference. The Rockets are currently the third seed holding steady after their win over the Washington Wizards. The Rockets have a much easier schedule as they rank 19th in strength of schedule.

Of course, as the Rockets have shown this season playing teams that are at the bottom of the standings doesn't guarantee wins but you will take a game against the Washington Wizards of the world with a chance to clinch home court over having to play the Thunder.