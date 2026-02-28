Rockets Change Narrative, Take Slight Rise in Power Rankings

The Houston Rockets have consistently been hovering around the bottom of the top ten in the power rankings of late. The latest power rankings from Bleacher Report that published on Friday have remained true to form.

Houston ranks as the NBA's eighth-best team. Which is a rise from last week's standing. The writer, Andy Bailey, explained.

"The Houston Rockets are 6-2 in their last eight and have surged into third place in the West. And though it's taken a while for head coach Ime Udoka to trust Reed Sheppard, the second-year guard has topped 30 minutes in each of the last two games and has 44 points between them."

Bailey continued, elaborating on the stellar play that we've seen from Reed Sheppard of late.

"When he's on the floor with Kevin Durant (who had 40 in Thursday's win), Houston's point differential is better than when KD plays without Reed. And if Udoka and the Rockets want an offensive identity that goes beyond Durant and second-chance points, he'll keep playing the Kentucky sharpshooter."

There's a lot to unpack here. And digest. So let's dive in.

For starters, Bleacher Report ranked Houston as the league's ninth-best team last week. This is the second such rise that we've seen the Rockets take this week.

Earlier in the week, The Athletic's Law Murray had the Rockets as the league's seventh-best team -- a jump from last week's eighth-best placement. The headlines surrounding the Rockets have been that of a team that's fading away down the stretch.

We've heard a good bit of buzz about Houston's turnover problem. Which is viable, I must admit. It was on full display against the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz.

We've also heard an endless amount of dialogue about Houston's lack of a floor general. Which is also a valid and viable call-out.

What gets lost in the negativity is that Houston has only lost two games in the last three weeks. Well, dating back to February 7th, to be more specific.

And one of those losses came on a back-to-back game prior to the All-Star game. And it took a 19-point fourth quarter by Kawhi Leonard and insane game-winning bucket in the waning seconds of the game to seal that defeat

.Regarding the exact placement, eighth seems fair, as these rankings place the Rockets as the fourth-best team in the Western Conference, behind the San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets.

And while the Rockets are technically the third-best team in the West, they are only a half game ahead of Denver. I'd say that's fair.