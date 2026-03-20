Three High-Level Players Listed out of Rockets vs. Hawks

The Houston Rockets are set to take on the Atlanta Hawks tonight, desperate for a win as they fall down the Western Conference standings.

Houston has grappled for the third seed in the West all season long, but has fallen to the five-seed after suffering four losses in a six-game span. Two of those came against Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers, who have now sprinted up to capture the three seed, with some room to spare.

The Rockets are currently tied with Denver, and sit one full game back from Minnesota, making it vitally important they finish out the season strong.

The Hawks are in the complete opposite boat presently, having won a league-high 11-straight games. They've played lesser competition in that stretch, but have still taken care of business at each stop, and will now look to do so in Houston as well. Their streak has still only placed them just inside the locked-in postseason, meaning they'll still be looking to climb the standings.

Here are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Hawks ahead of tonight's game:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Steven Adams — Out: Left ankle surgery

Tristen Newton — Out: G League

Jae’Sean Tate — Out: Right knee sprain

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right knee ACL sprain

Atlanta Hawks injuries:

RayJ Dennis — Doubtful: G League

Keshon Gilbert — Doubtful: G League

Jonathan Kuminga — Out: Left knee injury

Asa Newell — Doubtful: G League

Both teams see relatively short injury reports, all things considered.

The Rockets continue to see two of their top contributors out in point guard Fred VanVleet and center Steven Adams, both of whom are set to miss the rest of the season. Tristen Newton is out on G League assignment, and forward Jae’Sean Tate continues to work his way back from a knee injury.

The Hawks list four players in total, three of which are out on simple G League assignment. The other is forward Jonathan Kuminga, acquired from the Warriors at the trade deadline. He’s played just six games with the Hawks so far, averaging 14.8 points on 57% shooting, with 7.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

All three of VanVleet, Adams and Kuminga would've likely played a major role in tonight's game, but also aren't necessarily factored into each team's respective postseason outlook.

The Rockets and Hawks tip off at 7 p.m. CT from Toyota Center in Houston, TX.