Rockets Star Questionable to Play in Tilt vs. Pelicans

The Houston Rockets are set to take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night, looking to get back into the win column after its biggest loss of the season.

The Rockets badly needed a win at Denver on Wednesday, and were instead blown out, 129-93, in a crucial one. Both Houston and the Nuggets have underachieved so far this season relative to preseason expectations, and are now amid the middle of the Western Conference teams.

Both stand 11 games back from Oklahoma City presently, though Houston owns the tie-breaker that gives him the four-seed, and home-court advantage in a theoretical matchup.

Regardless, wins are obviously vital to the Rockets at this point in the season, making tonight's game against New Orleans — a team with no incentive to lose — all the more important.

Here are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Pelicans ahead of tonight’s tilt:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Steven Adams — Out: Left ankle surgery

Isaiah Crawford — Out: G League

JD Davison — Out: G League

Alperen Sengun — Questionable: Low back pain

Jae’Sean Tate — Out: Right knee sprain

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right knee ACL repair

New Orleans Pelicans injuries:

Trey Alexander — Out: G League

Hunter Dickinson — Out: G League

Bryce McGowens — Out: Right small toe fracture

Josh Oduro — Out: G League

The Rockets see the usual suspects on its injury report in starting point guard Fred VanVleet and rotational big Steven Adams, both of which are likely to miss the entire rest of the season.

Notably listed is two-time All-Star center Alperen Sengun, who is listed as questionable to play tonight’s game with low back pain. Sengun is amid a tough stretch of play, having averaged just 17.0 points on 53% in his squad’s last five games, where Houston has been an inconsistent 2-3.

The Rockets will certainly need him at his best down the home stretch to grab the best seed possible, which could certainly be affected by a back injury. He'll especially be vital to the team's efforts against New Orleans, given he's the team's leading play-maker at 6.1 assists per game this season.

Forward Jae’Sean Tate is also listed as out as he continues to deal with a knee sprain, in addition to a few G League designations.

Three of the Pelican’s injuries are G League assignment, outside of guard Bryce McGowens, who suffered a right small toe fracture.

The Rockets and Pelicans tip off at 7 p.m. CT from Toyota Center in Houston, TX.