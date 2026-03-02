Two Things to Watch as the Houston Rockets Face the Rebuilding Wizards

The Houston Rockets didn't quite finish February on a strong note, suffering a 115-105 loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday. They're still 4-2 after the All-Star break, with a chance to build upon those wins tonight against the Washington Wizards.

In D.C., the Rockets will face a struggling opponent. The Wizards, in the midst of a rebuild, albeit promising, are 16-43, gunning for a top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. They'll be without Trae Young, Anthony Davis and Alex Sarr, which will make things easier for Houston.

Washington has lost four games in a row heading into Monday night. This young core has mustered up some impressive wins, but they've been few and far between. Here are two things to look out for as the Rockets try not to be the Wizards' 17th win of the season:

Pace

It's only natural that such a young team would like to push the pace against opponents. The Wizards are eighth in this category on the season, and rank 16th in fastbreak points per game (14.8).

Meanwhile, the Rockets are a much slower unit. They're 28th in pace and 21st in fastbreak points, which makes sense considering they acquired Kevin Durant last offseason. They've been more focused on operating in the half court rather than getting out in transition, but it has come with a turnover problem.

Nevertheless, Houston will have to control the tempo in Washington. The visitors can't afford to let the Wizards leak out and run the floor. Perimeter players such as Tre Johnson, Bub Carrington and Bilal Coulibaly should be the main focus with Sarr out and Kyshawn George questionable.

Midrange/Paint Defense

The Wizards' defense isn't anything to worry about, but with such a promising core, their offense can sporadically explode in rare instances. Johnson is an elite three-point shooter, but outside of that, Washington gets most of its points within the arc.

Over the last two weeks, the Wizards have been surprisingly tied for sixth in field goals made per game (43.2). They're 24th in threes made over that stretch (six games), which means Houston will likely have to defend inside more than the perimeter.

With Sarr out, that should be easier. The Rockets will be without Steven Adams (ankle surgery) and Jabari Smith Jr. (ankle), so this falls more on Durant, Alperen Şengün and Clint Capela. Amen Thompson and Tari Eason will be tasked with matching up against Washington's top scorers.