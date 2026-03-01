Rockets Face Grim Reality, as it Pertains to Title Chances

The question has previously been raised regarding whether the Houston Rockets should be viewed as title contenders.

The answer will vary, depending on who you ask. Case in point, Sam Amick of The Athletic, who seems far from sold on the Rockets' chances of making a title run. In fact, Amick shot down the possibility altogether.

"If the Houston Rockets go on to throw a parade, I’ll be the first one to offer a mea culpa. But truth be told, I’m just not seeing it."

Amick continued, noting the relatively wonky alignment between the Rockets' two All-Star players, in Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun.

"The Kevin Durant-Alperen Şengün pairing has its obvious issues in terms of compatibility. The preseason loss of veteran point guard Fred VanVleet (torn ACL) is proving more devastating by the month. And unlike so many other teams that are waiting for key players to return, there aren’t reinforcements coming for these Rockets."

Lastly, Amick gave the Rockets their flowers, while doubling down on them not having a high likelihood of making a title chase.

"They’re a good team, with a record of 21-15 since that Dec. 13 mark, but likely not good enough."

Amick makes good points here. The Rockets have lacked a floor general all season.

Amen Thompson struggles to get the Rockets into their actions and sets. He's admitted it publicly before. Just last week, as a matter of fact.

It's no fault of his own, that's just not his position. He's not a pick-and-roll maestro. He's never been that.

Reed Sheppard and JD Davison are the better options for that role. But even they are far from proven commodities in the point guard vortex. Both are rather inexperienced players.

Houston's absence of Steven Adams has still been plaguing the team, although Clint Capela has been solid in Adams' absence. Then, there's the issue of Houston’s turnovers -- many of which are unforced errors, marred by lapses in concentration

.This also illustrates the absence of VanVleet, although it surely sounds like a broken record by now. But he's been one of the league's most sure-handed table-setters, ranking near the top of the league in assist-to-turnovers in each of his first two seasons with the Rockets.

Houston has also been unable to remain healthy this season, facing injuries to a mountain of key players. Add it all up and it's hard to disagree with Amick. Not to mention the fact that Houston has $40 million in salary sidelined for seemingly the rest of the season. No team facing that grim reality has ever won the championship.