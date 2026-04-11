The Houston Rockets entered Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on their longest win streak of the season, having won eight straight after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Rockets are in a fluid situation regarding their playoff picture. Even though there are only two games left in the season, the Rockets still have no idea who their opponent will be or if they will start the playoffs on the road or at home.

They still have an outside chance to move up to the third seed, but with the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers holding the tiebreaker over them, it will be very difficult to jump two teams in the standings in only two days.

The more likely scenario is that the Rockets will finish in the fourth or fifth seed and play the Lakers in the first round. The Rockets are currently tied with the Lakers, but because of that tiebreaker mentioned earlier, they would have to finish one game ahead of the Lakers.

Even though the Lakers are without two of their top three players for the rest of the regular season, they have a fairly clear path to home court. Their next opponent, the Phoenix Suns, has locked in its playoff seed and will rest its key players.

Their final game of the regular season is against the Utah Jazz, a team that has been tanking for at least the last month and has no incentive to win any more games this season. For now, the Rockets can only hope that one of those teams pulls off the upset, meaning that if they win their final two games, they would have home-court advantage.

Pregame:

Before the game, Ime Udoka discussed possible playoff starting lineups, Kevin Durant's minutes, and whether they plan to rest any players to end the regular season.

Udoka said he hasn't settled on a playoff lineup and that it will be determined by matchups. He also mentioned that who he plays in the final game will come down to what the two teams ahead of them, the Lakers and Nuggets, do in their final two games.

Udoka also talked with the Rockets on SI about wanting to be able to reduce Durant’s minutes, especially in their last game, where they were up by 24 points at one time, but not being able to because the Rockets were allowing the 76ers back in the game.

Before the game, we also found out the Timberwolves were sitting out most of their starting lineup, but Anthony Edwards would play after missing the last several games.

Rockets vs Timberwolves

Both teams traded baskets early, as the Timberwolves got into the paint and forced a couple of turnovers that led to easy baskets on the other end. The Rockets were able to do the same thing on the other end, as Amen Thompson was able to cut to the basket early for two easy dunks.

Rockets led early 14-12 with Thompson starting with four points and two rebounds in the first few minutes. The rest of the first quarter went the same way, with both teams trading baskets throughout.

Durant was on fire early, scoring 14 points and becoming the oldest player in NBA history to reach 2,000 points in a season at age 37. Defense was optional in the first quarter, as the Rockets trailed 37-36.

In the second quarter, both teams continued to shoot the lights out, with the Rockets at 71 percent from the field and the Timberwolves at 61 percent. The Rockets gained some separation, leading 73-69 at halftime.

The Rockets continued to put some distance between themselves and the Timberwolves, tightening their defense and forcing turnovers that led to fast-break points. The Rockets were able to go up by double digits for the first time at the 5:30 mark of the third quarter.

The double-digit lead didn't last long as Edwards scored five quick points to cut the lead down to five. The third quarter ended just like the first two, with both teams trading baskets, and the Rockets led by only three going into the fourth quarter, 106-103.

The fourth quarter, unfortunately, followed a familiar pattern. The Timberwolves continued their great offensive play, but the Rockets could not find the basket for the first six minutes of the quarter which gave Minnesota a nine-point lead at one point. Even once the Rockets started getting some baskets to fall, it was too late, as they could never get enough stops to get back into the game.

The Rockets were outscored by 7 in the fourth quarter, falling to the Timberwolves 136-132 and snapping their eight-game winning streak.

Postgame:

After the game, Udoka spoke about the Rockets' lack of defensive intensity, “letting players get right to the basket,” and offering up no resistance. Udoka also told Rockets on SI that if the seeding has been determined, they plan to rest players for the regular-season finale against the Memphis Grizzlies.

With the Lakers' win later that night, the Rockets were locked into the fifth seed, so expect multiple players to sit out the next Rockets game. Durant not only passed Karl Malone to become the oldest player in NBA history to score 2000 points, but he also played in his 78th game, which is tied for the second most games for him since the 2013-14 season. I asked Durant whether he has a goal in mind at this stage of his career for how many games he wants to play in a season.

The Rockets have more regular-season games left before heading to the playoffs and we know now the first two games will be on the road its just a wait and see to find out if it is Denver or Los Angeles.