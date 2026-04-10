Mavericks vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, April 10

The San Antonio Spurs are locked into the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with two games left in the regular season, but they’re still favored on Friday night against the Dallas Mavericks.

San Antonio is 31-7 at home this season, and it should be able to handle a tanking Dallas team that has one of the worst against the spread records as a road underdog in the NBA.

Cooper Flagg is still in the running for the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award, as he’s put together 51- and 45-point performances in the last week.

The Spurs don’t have anything to play for in terms of seeding, but Victor Wembanyama (rib) still needs one more game to be eligible for end-of-season awards. After missing Wednesday’s game against Portland, Wemby and Stephon Castle are listed as questionable on the Spurs’ injury report.

So, should bettors trust the Spurs to keep winning at home, even with nothing left to play for?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Friday’s matchup.

Mavericks vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Mavs +16.5 (-110)

Spurs -16.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Mavs: +850

Spurs: -1450

Total

235.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Mavericks vs. Spurs How to Watch

Date: Friday, April 10

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Frost Bank Center

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Mavs record: 25-55

Spurs record: 61-19

Mavericks vs. Spurs Injury Reports

Mavs Injury Report

Moussa Cisse – probable

Cooper Flagg – probable

Daniel Gafford – doubtful

Kyrie Irving – out

Dereck Lively II – out

Naji Marshall – doubtful

Caleb Martin – doubtful

Brandon Williams – doubtful

P.J. Washington – doubtful

Tyler Smith – probable

John Poulakidas – probable

Spurs Injury Report

Stephon Castle – questionable

Victor Wembanyama – questionable

David Jones Garcia – out

Emanuel Miller – out

Harrison Ingram – questionable

Mavericks vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bets

Note: These player prop picks were made before odds were released and are based on past player performance.

Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet

Cooper Flagg OVER Rebounds and Assists

Cooper Flagg has two more games to convince voters that he should win the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award, and he’s been stuffing the stat sheet since returning from an injury in early March.

Flagg is averaging 7.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game over his last 19 games, and he has at least 11 rebounds and assists in 15 of those matchups.

The scoring for the star forward may fluctuate against a tough San Antonio defense, but he should contribute across the stat sheet on April 10.

Mavericks vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick

San Antonio has lost just seven games at home this season, and it’s 19-16-1 against the spread as a home favorite.

Meanwhile the Mavericks are just 6-20 since the All-Star break with a net rating of -9.6. Dallas is 13-16 against the spread as road underdog, and it’s only won 10 games on the road all season.

San Antonio has been able to win even when it’s short-handed this season, and at this point in the season the Mavs would much rather lose and land a better draft pick. It seems like both Wembanyama and Castle have a chance to play in this game, which would be a massive boost to San Antonio’s chances.

Dallas lost the game against Orlando where Flagg scored 51 points, and the Mavs are going to have a hard time competing with a Spurs team that is 23-3 since the break with the best net rating in the NBA.

Pick: Spurs -16.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.