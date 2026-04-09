WATCH: Rockets Get Into Multiple Scuffles With Suns as Former Players Clash

Whenever NBA players face their former team, there's always extra motivation to perform well and show what they're missing. In the case of the Houston Rockets facing the Phoenix Suns, there were plenty of those storylines surrounding the game.

There's a reason why this matchup was a national TV game on NBC. Both those teams were part of the largest trade in NBA history that sent one of the greatest scorers in the game in Kevin Durant from the Suns to the Rockets. Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks were sent from Houston to Phoenix as a part of that deal.

The Rockets were ready to take the next step as a contender and wanted a scorer who can close out games. Durant has done exactly that for the most part with Houston. It's clear that the Rockets did not view Green as the answer after his struggles in his first playoff series of his career last season against the Golden State Warriors.

While the Suns were not expected to be a contending team, it has been opposite in the desert. Phoenix is still seventh in the Western Conference, and finally had their trio of Devin Booker, Green and Brooks all available in the same game for just the eighth time this season.

That made the matchup against the Rockets all the more interesting. While it was Durant's first time playing in Phoenix since the trade, as he wasn't available for November's game, this was also the first time Green faced his former team.

Something was expected to give, and there were fireworks in Phoenix between multiple players on both teams.

Chippiness After The Trade

KD had words for Dillon Brooks before he sent him stumbling.pic.twitter.com/e5EJfF78zw — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) April 8, 2026

There were plenty of interactions that became viral overnight. The one that has got the most attention was the constant back-and-forth between Brooks and KD. Brooks is known to be a trash talker during games. It's a big part of his game and helps him get going. Durant is known to talk back and not just take it, so this was bound to happen.

Brooks was constantly after Durant early, but the Slim Reaper had enough and supposedly responded according to social media lip readers saying "My worst season is better than your best."

He followed that up immediately with a quick crossover that brought Brooks to the ground and pulled up for a successful mid-range jumper.

The Rockets continued to get after Brooks, their former teammate of the last two seasons after Jabari Smith Jr. drew a foul on him. They let him know.

Dillon Brooks fouled Jabari Smith on a 3 pointer and the Rockets bench immediately started rage baiting him lmaooo 😂 pic.twitter.com/TBwnyWbsOe — Hater Report (@HaterReport) April 8, 2026

Durant was asked about the interactions with Brooks postgame, and denied Brooks bothering him at all.

"I respect what he brings to the game. I think that gets him going more than me. I just happened to get that ball right afterwards and make a good move, but it wasn't in spite of Dillon and I wanted to show him up. He's not that much of a concern to me," Durant said.

"He don't get that type of credit with me. Maybe some other guys that may turn up cause he talk to them, but he's not that important, especially with me to get me going."



Kevin Durant when asked if chatter with Dillon Brooks gave him extra juice in Rockets win over Suns.



"I… pic.twitter.com/rdygdItn7h — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) April 8, 2026

There was also a battle between former teammates. Green and Amen Thompson got into it right out of the gate in the early first quarter. This was probably a shock to most fans to see, but it shows the competitiveness between the two.

Amen Thompson and Jalen Green going at it tonight 😳🍿



(via @SportsOnly____) pic.twitter.com/e4tNv4kfZI — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 8, 2026

After Thompson's layup was blocked by Green, the two former teammates got physical and got into a tussle away from the play out-of-bounds. Green grabbed Thompson's jersey later. The two continued to compete and Thompson even let Green know, saying "I'm on you boy!"

While all the happpened during the game, it was all mutual respect afterwards. Green and Brooks interacted with handshakes and hugs with their former teammates. The Rockets won 119-105 and swept the four game season series. Houston overcame a 21-point deficit and earned its seventh straight victory.