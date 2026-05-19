Rockets Could Rid Themselves of Dorian Finney-Smith for a Low Cost

Following the trade that landed Kevin Durant last offseason, the Houston Rockets' brass realized a clear need for a 3-and-D wing. Specifically, the team needed to replace Dillon Brooks, who was a throw-in to the Durant deal with the Phoenix Suns, due to his $22 million in salary ballast.

Brooks had become a leader for the Rockets, who were seeking to surround their young core with consummate professionals who go about the game the right way. It's one thing to have young talent, like what the Rockets accumulated by way of the draft (Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, Amen Thompson, Cam Whitmore, Reed Sheppard), but you also have to have the right environment to foster growth and development.

Brooks personified that atmosphere (alongside Fred VanVleet). The team tabbed Dorian Finney-Smith as Brooks’ replacement, which seemed like a good call, based on Finney-Smith’s proven track record as a solid rotational player, who has started on contending teams.

Finney-Smith’s player profile is the quintessential 3-and-D wing that’s been coveted by so many teams. In fact, several teams were pursuing Finney-Smith just this past offseason.

The Rockets ultimately gave Finney-Smith a four year deal worth $53 million, albeit with just $26 million guaranteed (each of the first two seasons). Finney-Smith was coming off a surgery on his left ankle, so it was known that he was going to have to spend some time recovering.

Especially since Finney-Smith had been playing through the injury for several seasons. As it turns out, the injury plagued him all season, limiting his mobility.

In fact, Finney-Smith didn’t even take the court until Christmas Day, when the Rockets faced off against the Los Angeles Lakers. But ultimately, the signing was a major disappointment.

The Rockets may ultimately opt to deal him this summer, just to get out from under his contract. And according to Varun Shankar of the Houston Chronicle, the Rockets may be able to dump Finney-Smith’s salary for the small price of two second-round draft picks.

“Two second-round picks, from the people I've talked to, can get Dorian Finney-Smith to a team with cap space. He signed a four year deal with the Rockets last offseason but it was a deal where the last two seasons are non-guaranteed. So it shouldn't be too difficult to trade. Two second-round picks get it done.”

If this is, in fact, the ultimate asking price, that would certainly seem to be tempting and appealing for Houston’s front office, as he could be utilized as salary ballast, which will be needed to improve a roster that was relatively top-heavy this season.