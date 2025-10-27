What to Watch for in Houston Rockets vs Brooklyn Nets
The Houston Rockets will host the Brooklyn Nets this evening, and with both teams looking for their first win, it is sure to be a full-throttle game.
Coming off a 4-0 preseason, fans were ecstatic to see their opening night matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and while Houston came out with a double-overtime loss, it still proved to be a solid start for this playoff hopeful team.
Their second loss against the Detroit Pistons would raise some concern, considering that the Rockets are a better put-together team on paper. Once again, three-point shooting proved to be the Achilles heel of the team.
As for Brooklyn, they have been the victim of three losses, with two being blowouts to the Charlotte Hornets and San Antonio Spurs.
The good news for Houston is that both of those blowouts came while the Nets were on the road, which gives them the opportunity to secure a sure-fire win.
Here are a few things to watch for in this evening's Rockets-Nets matchup:
Slowing Down Cam Thomas
Brooklyn's guard Cam Thomas has been on a tear in back to back contests dropping 33 points against the Cleveland followed up with a 40 point game against San Antonio.
If the Rockets want to win, they must slow down the Nets' perennial scorer. Insert All-Defensive wing Amen Thompson, who will likely draw the matchup against Thomas.
Throughout his career, Thomas has averaged 18 points, 2.3 rebounds and two assists in his four games against Houston.
Will the Shooting Improve?
Scoring has not been an issue for the Rockets behind Alperen Sengun and Kevin Durant's high-volume outputs in both contests.
However, the Rockets continue to struggle behind the three-point line, tallying a 34% between both games, going 21 for 61.
Playing against a team like the Brooklyn Nets will allow Houston to get comfortable in their first home game behind the arc.
Both Reed Sheppard and Amen Thompson need to find their stroke and fast as the Rockets will have to string together wins going forward following an 0-2 start.
Rockets ON Si Staff Predictions:
Alec Elijah (@CFBAlecElijah): Rockets, 116, Nets 102
The Nets have been the worst team on the road to start the year, garnering double-digits against each home team they have played. Houston's chance at securing its first win is very high in this matchup, especially if Cam Thomas' scoring can be limited.
Derek Parker (@DParkOK): Rockets 118, Nets 104
I'd expect Houston to get their first win of the season tonight in a dominant effort. The Nets are among the worst teams so far on both ends, and the Rockets should have little issue stopping Brooklyn and imposing their will offensively.
Jed Katz (@JedKatz_): Rockets 130, Nets 119
There’s no reason for a hungry Rockets team to not win this one at home against a rebuilding Nets team. Not to mention, Brooklyn is on a back-to-back with multiple rotation players out. This is a golden opportunity for Houston’s offense to take shape, particularly with its height against a weak Nets backcourt.
Game Information:
Date: Mon, Oct. 27
Time: 7:30 p.m. CT
Location: Houston, TX - Toyota Center
TV: NBA League Pass