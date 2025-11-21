What to Watch for in Rockets vs Nuggets NBA Cup Matchup

Two of the top Western Conference teams will go at it this afternoon inside the Toyota Center as the Denver Nuggets roll into Houston for an NBA Cup matchup against the red-hot Rockets.

Houston comes into this game on a five-game win streak as the team returns home following a heated duel against the Cleveland Cavaliers in which the Rockets came out victorious by ten points.

The Rockets have won 5 straight games and are 10-1 over their last 11 games. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KhI1aJdxhF — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 20, 2025

Meanwhile, the Nuggets are coming off a dominant 13-point win against the New Orleans Pelicans, led by Nikola Jokić's league-leading 34th triple-double.

This game between the two teams is sure to feature not just some of the league's best talent, but also two of the league's most well-coached teams as they each sit in the top ten for both offense and defense.

As it currently stands, Denver has a slight edge over Houston in points per game, by a margin of one point. Still, with both teams currently ranked No. 1 and 2 in point average, it will make for an intriguing matchup between the league's best offenses.

The Rockets have the opportunity to really show the entire world who they are on Friday against the Denver Nuggets.



A win there and every national media outlet will be putting us in legitimate contender convos. — ᵂᴵᴸᴸ (@BiasedHouston) November 20, 2025

While this game may be an early glimpse into the playoffs later this season, it already holds some significant implications, as both teams are part of Group C in the NBA Cup tournament.

Sitting at 2-1 in group play, Denver and Houston will be looking for an edge over one another, and in this early-season matchup, one team may just get it.

Here are a few things to watch for in the Rockets-Nuggets matchup:

Double Big Lineup vs Nikola Jokic

Last season, the Rockets faced Nikola Jokic only once, and in that game, he logged 18 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists.

Now this may seem like nothing, but because Jokic has averaged almost 30 points and 15 rebounds in the two teams' last five meetings, it certainly counts for something.

Nov 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) guards in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

This season, coach Ime Udoka has found significant success deploying his double big lineup, featuring Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams, and there is a high possibility that this same lineup will be used against the Nuggets.

Both players logged a double-double in their last start together, and could offer the potential to give Jokic some potential threat in the paint.

No one can ever just stop Jokic's greatness on the floor, but the Rockets' lengthful lineup just may be able to contain him for a win.

Creating Turnovers

Despite both teams being two of the best in the league, they each share a weakness in their armor, which happens to be turning the ball over.

Houston has gradually improved in this category through their win streak, but in the Nuggets' last win against New Orleans, they turned the basketball over a total of 20 times.

Apr 13, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets interim head coach David Adelman watches Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) guard Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) in the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

This is not the first time this season they have done this, either. In a loss against the Portland Trail Blazers, Denver also struggled to manage the basketball late in the game, which resulted in them blowing what should have been an easy win.

If the Rockets' defense can stifle Denver early and make the most of these turnover opportunities, then they could be in business for a great win against one of the NBA's top teams.

Game Information

Date: Fri, Nov. 21

Time: 8:30 p.m. CT

Location: Toyota Center - Houston, Texas

TV: Prime Video