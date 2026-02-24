Rockets' Forward Considered one of NBA's Most Underrated Gems

Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka values wing depth and size. We've seen him trot out unorthodox lineups with multiple centers. In fact, the Rockets starting lineup at the beginning of the year featured two centers in Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams.

That same lineup featured three wings as well, in Kevin Durant, Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr.

Each of them stand at least 6-foot-7, which sticks with the theme of long, tall wings. As the season has progressed, Tari Eason has now been inserted into the starting lineup, and his impact is unquestioned. He's a defensive pest, who has spent a considerable amount of time working on his outside shot.

Which has paid off, this season. Eason is shooting a career-best 44.9% from the outside. That's a significant improvement over his long-range shooting proficiency in 2024-25, as he shot 34.2% from the outside, albeit on moderately low volume at 3.2 attempts.

This season, Eason is taking roughly five attempts from deep, and according to Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz, Eason is Houston's most overlooked and undervalued 'hidden gem'.

Swartz actually stated that Eason is arguably the most underrated player in the entire association.

"Arguably the best player on this entire list, Tari Eason deserves a far bigger role than the one he's currently playing for the Houston Rockets," Swartz said. "The 6'8" forward has mostly come off the bench for a Rockets team loaded at forward despite being one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA.

"His 46.0 percent mark from deep ranks No. 4 overall. Eason is averaging 16.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 steals in the 26 career games where he's logged 30 minutes or more. We'll see if Houston will be able to afford the young forward in free agency this summer, as Eason already turned down a $100 million offer from the franchise. He's earned a starting role somewhere."

Swartz is right about Eason being underrated. If you recall, he was omitted from ESPN's Top 100 list at the start of the season, which he was very vocal about. And for good reason. That was an egregious slight.

As it pertains to the contractual situation, Houston wasn't able to agree to terms with the 24-year-old forward prior to the start of the season, as the Rockets wanted an injury guarantee. Eason is slated to hit restricted free agency at the end of the season.

Eason and the Rockets are set to take on the Jazz tonight at 8:30 p.m. CT.