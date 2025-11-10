What Would a Ja Morant-Rockets Trade Look Like?
The Houston Rockets, amid a solid start to the NBA season, are already getting involved in trade rumors. This time, it's with a division rival having problems regarding its star point guard. Coincidentally, the Rockets are lacking in the backcourt with a point guard of their own out for the season.
Ja Morant is in the middle of high tensions with the Memphis Grizzlies and their coaching staff. The team is off to a rough 4-6 start, and there is a noticeable change in the offense with head coach Tuomas Iisalo in his first season.
Morant was suspended for a game after calling out the coaching staff, and it seems like the relationship is in a poor place. Thus, the trade rumors were ignited, and teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings are reportedly monitoring the star, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick.
The Rockets were also listed as a suitor, according to NBA executives. Houston's veteran floor general, Fred VanVleet, is out for the season with a torn ACL, and the team is noticeably thin at point guard, running a committee of Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard.
So what if the Rockets decide to go after Morant? A package could get complicated, as they don't have many movable contracts before December 15. If Houston were to get into talks with Memphis, it would likely occur later in the regular season and only if the team is struggling.
Morant's production has been on the decline over the years despite him being only 26 years old, which means his trade value isn't particularly high at the moment. The 6-foot-2 guard is averaging 20.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game on rough shooting splits.
However, it's worth noting that the Grizzlies changed their offense to go against Morant's strengths, straying away from the pick-and-rolls that allowed him to get to his sweet spots. Perhaps a change of scenery is all he needs to get back to being one of the best players in the league.
The Rockets would have to navigate a package, being hard-capped at the first apron, so a third team may have to get involved. Organizations like Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz have plenty of cap space and could enter talks in order to take back future assets.
For now, though, the Rockets would almost certainly need to give up Sheppard and multiple first-round picks, including the Phoenix Suns' 2027 selection. Tari Eason, who is set to enter restricted free agency in 2026, could also be on the move in a potential Morant trade, as well as VanVleet, who would even out the salaries.
Is the package worth it for Houston? Giving that many rotation pieces and future assets is a risk, but it would form one of the best trios in the league in Morant, Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun, while keeping Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr.