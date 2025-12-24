What Can The Rockets Do To Elevate To An Elite Level?

The Houston Rockets just dropped a difficult game against the Los Angeles Clippers that was not close for much of the second half as the Clippers took control to finish the victory as they look to turn their season around. The Rockets also find themselves looking to turn the season around as they've struggled to win consistently, especially against quality opponents.

Recently, they've also lost to non-quality teams as they struggle to keep their focus on a nightly basis. The Rockets must continue to improve their hopes of becoming an elite team in the NBA.

Right now, the Rockets are having difficulties maintaining their defensive focus. The return of Tari Eason hasn't fully eased the defensive duties of Amen Thompson on the perimeter. Jabari Smith Jr. has struggled on defense this season and hasn't been good enough on offense to support the team despite his issues defensively.

Alperen Sengun and Kevin Durant are heavily depended on to provide the team's offense with little assistance from the rest of the team.

Reed Sheppard is one of the players who can contribute, but doesn't have the offensive opportunities other on the roster get when they are in the game. The Rockets could benefit from getting increased chances for Sheppard to lead the offense on occasion. This will help him prepare for the responsibility when it matters most, and it will also help the Rockets keep the offense flowing.

Right now, the offense struggles when Steven Adams replaces Sengun in the lineup.

There's very few opportunities for offense from the non ball handlers on the team. The injury to Fred VanVleet has had a large impact on the efficiency of the offense. Houston has struggled getting open shots for Durant, forcing the Hall-of-Famer to take and make many difficult shots for his scoring efforts.

For the Rockets to become an elite team, they must find a way to get more offensive contributions from the rest of the roster, and not just the team's best players. Their dependence on Sengun and Durant to make tough shots has made it difficult for Houston to score regularly, especially against quality defenses.

They also must return to their own defensive principles that helped them become one of the best defenses in the league last year.

Without improvement in both areas, the Rockets will continue to be a team in the middle tiers of the Western Conference, and not a legitimate contender.