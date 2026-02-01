Rockets' Kevin Durant Trolls Suns Fans After Dillon Brooks' Career Night

The trade that sent Kevin Durant away from the Phoenix Suns last summer has turned out to be a season-defining one.

For both Durant's former team and present team.

The Houston Rockets have dealt with a bevy of injuries. Fred VanVleet has been out all year, Steven Adams will miss the entirety of the back half of the season, Tari Eason has missed chunks of the season, Alperen Sengun has missed seven games thus far.

Durant has been the main constant. In year 19, the 37-year-old has only missed two games, due to a personal matter.

The Rockets are still 29-17 and fourth in the Western Conference. Durant is averaging 26.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 51.4 percent from the field, 40.8 percent from long range, 88.6 percent from the free throw line, 57.9 percent effective shooting and 63.5 percent true shooting.

The concerns about Durant's potential regression were vastly overblown.

There's not be any type of drop off.

For the Suns, they've been a Cinderella type of team this season. The expectations were low for them entering the year.

After all, they missed the playoffs (and play-in tournament) with a trio of Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Durant. It's understandable why they would've been expected to be a tanking team without Beal and Durant.

However, they're 30-19 and sixth in the West.

In large part because of their return from the Durant trade, specifically as it pertains to Dillon Brooks. The defensive ace is having an All-Star type of season, averaging 21.1 points, 44.8 percent from the field, 35.4 percent from three and 86.1 percent from the foul line.

Brooks just had a 40-point night in the Suns' victory over the Detroit Pistons, prompting Suns fans to mock Durant on social media, pointing out that he hasn't posted a single 40-point game yet this season.

Unsurprisingly, Durant, who likes to troll fans on social media, had fun with it, posting a simple clapback.

"31k".

As in his total amount of points scored.

He then responded to another user with yet another simple response.

"Top 6".

Then Durant issued another clapback, explaining his villain arc with fans.

"I rather u hate me. It Makes me better and gets u aroused. Win win."

Again, both teams won immensely in the deal, which is a bit of a rarity in sports trades.

But fans will always look at things from a biased lens and/or perspective.

Durant will always have the final troll on social media, however.