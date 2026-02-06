'Win-Now' Rockets Take Drop in NBC Sports' Latest Power Rankings

The Houston Rockets' game against the Boston Celtics could have easily been their worst loss of the season. Sure, the Celtics are surprisingly 33-18 on the season and third in the Eastern Conference, but it's largely been on the back of Jaylen Brown, who has looked like an MVP candidate through the first half of the season.

Brown didn't suit up in the game.

The Celtics have already been without Jayson Tatum all year (although it sounds like he may be angling for a return to the hardwood).

The Rockets had their star trio of Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson. Yet and still, they got boat-raced.

They kept the game close in the first half, trailing 49-42 at the midway point but the game swung wide open in the third quarter, as Houston allowed Boston to score 36 points in the third period.

All told, the Rockets got a combined 39 points between their “Big Three” on 12-of-31 from the field and 1-of-6 from deep.

Houston was also dominated on the glass, by a 57-38 margin and held to just 12 offensive rebounds, which is their bread and butter.

Or supposed to be, at least.

Houston looked like they were on the second night of a back-to-back.

On the first night, I should also add.

Houston dropped to fourth in NBC Sports’ latest power rankings, falling two spots from their second place ranking last week.

The writer, Kurt Helin, explained his calculus.

“Houston will be without Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams for the rest of the season, and with that could be looking to add a floor general point guard or some more size on the front line at the trade deadline. Of the teams in the top five of this ranking, the Rockets could be the most aggressive, but with Kevin Durant in the fold, they are as “win now” a team as it gets. Durant will be in Los Angeles for his 16th All-Star Game.”

The teams ahead of Houston are the Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs, in that exact order.

Houston opted to stand pat at the trade deadline and appeared to have had the most dialogue with the Chicago Bulls.

Although you never really know the legitimacy of reports around this time of the year, outside of a few certainties.