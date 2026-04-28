Practice Update: Houston Rockets Prepare for Game 5 against the Lakers

The Houston Rockets live to fight another day after their Game 4 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday night at the Toyota Center. The Rockets were coming off their devastating loss to the Lakers in Game 3. A game they led by 6 points with less than 30 seconds left.

Teams were 1713-1 leading by that margin with 30 seconds left, and the Rockets unfortunately became the second team to lose in that circumstance. The Rockets, however, did not let that affect their performance on Sunday, as they won by the largest margin for either team so far in the series.

Now the Rockets are heading to Los Angeles for another do-or-die must-win game on Wednesday as they try to force Game 6 back in Houston on Friday.

Practice Interview:

After today's practice, we spoke with Ime Udoka, Alperen Sengun, and Jabari Smith about Game 5. Alperen Sengun was up first and spoke about the Rockets' confidence heading into the game, what Kevin Durant has talked to the team about since being out due to injury, and how they will deal with the physicality the Lakers will bring next game.



“Im ready I know there going to hit were hitting them too were younger we heal faster than them probably were just going to hit each other.”

Alperen was asked if he expects the Lakers to be more physical in game 5.



“Im ready I know there going to hit were hitting them too were younger we heal faster than them probably were just going to hit each other.” pic.twitter.com/71H58EHO3Y — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) April 28, 2026

Rockets on SI asked Sengun how his defense gives extra energy to the entire team especially when it is a big block or steal that leads to points on the other end of the court.

“ I would say when me and Reed when we have big possessions like that everybody gets hyped and that is what we need.”

The Rockets seem to go to another level when Alperen makes big defensive plays, whether it's a big block or a steal. I asked Alperen how much energy that give him and the team.



“ I would say when me and Reed when we have big possessions like that everybody gets hyped and that is… pic.twitter.com/3NY63TzCY8 — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) April 28, 2026

Jabari Smith was up next, and he talked about how confident the team was heading into the next game and that he felt their team was the better team despite being down 3-1. Smith also talked about how they are used to people bringing up how young they are, but how that doesn't change how they want to play the rest of the series.

Ime Udoka spoke last and he talked about Reed Sheppard’s defense how he felt the Rockets have played better in the last two games, and also gave an update on Kevin Durant as he continues to rehab his injured ankle.

Ime Udoka said Kevin Durant did some off court work on the Altar G Anti Gravity Treadmill during practice and is still day to day game to game. pic.twitter.com/TLCrlrz57d — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) April 28, 2026

The Rockets understand no team has ever come back from a 0-3 deficit but also realize that they have to take it one game at a time and that the more wins they can put together the more pressure they put on the Lakers and anything can happen if you can get it to a Game 7 back in Los Angels on Sunday.