Views from the Game: Rockets Defeat Lakers to Force Game 5

The Houston Rockets, after suffering one of the most devastating losses in not only franchise playoff history but NBA history, looked to prevent the first-round sweep as they took on the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of their first-round series.

The Rockets' overtime loss in Game 3 featured something that has happened only once before in NBA playoff history. That is losing a game after leading by six points with 30 seconds or less left in the game. Before the Rockets' monumental collapse, teams were 1713-1 in that situation.

The Rockets are no strangers to unique ways of losing games; earlier in the regular season,, they became the first NBA team to lose a game they led in overtime by 10 points or more. Now the Rockets are trying to at least avoid being swept on their home court, and, unfortunately, they received more bad news earlier Sunday.

Kevin Durant missed the Rockets' last game as he was dealing with the aftermath of a twisted ankle he suffered in his only game so far in the first round. Durant was a game-time decision until an hour before the game, but was ultimately ruled out. This time, Durant was ruled out even earlier as the ankle injury had not healed enough for him to take the court.

Before the game,, we heard from Ime Udoka as he discussed his starting lineup, the adjustments they needed to make for Game 4, and more on Durant’s ankle injury.

Pregame:

Ime talked about what led to the Rockets ruling Durant out earlier Sunday and how hard he tried to return to the court.

“ The pain from the bone bruise is the main thing, and the limited mobility.

All five Rocket starters played over 44 minutes in the Game 3 loss, with limited production from the bench. Rockets on SI asked Udoka, with Game 4 being a do-or-die game, if we would see the same for Game 4.

“No, they (starters) obviously played really well in the second half, and talk about the defensive numbers that we put up, but it was a lot to do with some of the guys who were banged up.”

Rockets vs Lakers

Rockets had another slow start to the game as they struggled to get anything going on the offensive end. They started the game 3-8 after a couple of wide open missed 3-pointers. Neither team had any type of offensive flow as both teams struggled throughout the quarter.

The Rockets however were able to get some seperation at the end of the quarter as Aaron Holiday nailed a 3-pointer and Josh Okogie finished off the steal with a layup at the end of the quarter. Rockets led 26-21 going into the second quarter.

The Rockets wanted to extend the lead and they did early as they took there first double digit lead of the series but the Lakers started to chip away the lead as the Sengun missed three out of four free throws and the Lakers were able to get back to back layups.

The Rockets were able to push the lead back to eight points as Amen Thompson scored five quick points. Rockets had their best first half of the series and led 57-48 at the half. The Rockets continued their strong play from the end of the first half as they forced turnovers and Sheppard and Thompson help push the lead to a series high 17 points 68-51 four minutes into the third quarter.

The Rockets continued to control the quarter as they were able to not only continue to put points on the board but extended their lead to 90-65 at the end of 3 quarters as the Rockets played their best defense of the series through three quarters. The Rockets which hasnt alway been the case was able to hold onto the big fourth quarter lead as the Lakers threw in the towel early in the fourth quarter and the Rockets coasted to a 115-96 victory in Game 4 for their first win of the series.

Postgame

After the Rockets win Ime Udoka, Alperen Sengun, Tari Eason, Jabari Smith and Amem Thompson all spoke to the media. First up Ime Udoka talked about the win, how the team did not let the collapse in Game 3 linger into Game 4 and the Rockets overall defensive intensity from the start of the game.

The main theme throughout the press conference was the speech that Alperen Sengun gave prior to Game 3. Sengun throughout his young career has always been vocal on the court with his teammates but he mentioned after Sunday nights game that he isnt the one to normally give big speeches. However with the Rockets down 0-3 he felt that it was time for him to motivate the team and that is exactly what happen according to his teammates.

Alperen Sengun doesn't always give big speeches; he mostly talks during the game.



However, before Game 4, Sengun spoke to the team, and everyone from Amen to Jabari said it showed his leadership, and it helped motivate the entire team. pic.twitter.com/Ud3QVK9GMK — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) April 27, 2026

The Rockets realize that no team has ever come back from an 0-3 deficit in NBA history but they also believe now that they can beat the Lakers after coming so close in Game 3 and winning easily in Game 4. Now the question is can they get the series back to Houston for Game 6 on Friday? We will find out in Game 5 in Los Angeles.