In the mid-1980s, the Houston Rockets put two 7-footers on the floor at the same time and dared the league to figure them out. Ralph Sampson and Hakeem Olajuwon, the “Twin Towers,” were a matchup problem without a clear answer.

Today’s NBA runs on spacing, switching, and three-point volume, a style that has pushed many traditional big men to the margins. So Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson asked the former Rockets center the obvious question: could that pairing still work?

The Question Facing Two Bigs

Robinson framed it directly: “Do you believe a modern pairing of the Twin Towers could dominate today’s perimeter-driven game, or would defensive switching schemes force one big man to the bench?”

It is a fair challenge. Modern defenses switch nearly every screen, trying to drag slower centers onto quick guards, and offenses hunt those mismatches relentlessly. Many coaches have concluded that two traditional bigs simply cannot share the floor.

Sampson did not entertain the premise. “Nobody would have stopped myself and Hakeem Olajuwon,” he said.

Built for Any Era

Robinson pointed to the reason that answer holds weight. “Yeah, because Hakeem played like a guard.”

“Nobody would have stopped us,” Sampson repeated.

The point is important. The Twin Towers were never two plodding post players. Sampson, at 7-foot-4, could handle the ball, shoot from the perimeter, and pass like a forward. Olajuwon moved with the footwork of a much smaller player, a product of his background in soccer, and his “Dream Shake” became one of the most imitated moves in basketball history. In a switching era, two bigs who can defend in space and attack off the dribble are not a liability. They are the mismatch.

Together they carried Houston to the 1986 NBA Finals, knocking off the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals before falling to the Boston Celtics.

Hakeem Stands Alone

Robinson pressed further: “Are there any teams or any players that could come close to that?”

Sampson heard the question as one about his former teammate. “No. Hakeem Dream is one of the greatest centers to ever play the game.”

The record backs him up. Olajuwon won back-to-back championships in 1994 and 1995, was named Finals MVP both times, captured the 1994 MVP award, and retired as the NBA’s all-time leader in blocked shots.

What Might Have Been

Robinson clarified. “No, I mean the tandem of you and Hakeem.”

“No,” Sampson said. “I think we were dominant in our era, and if we stayed healthy, we would have dominated back then.”

That qualifier carries a lot of history. Injuries to Sampson’s knees and back took their toll, and the Rockets traded him to the Golden State Warriors in December 1987, ending the partnership after only a few seasons. The Twin Towers remain one of the NBA’s great unfinished stories.

February 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; NBA great Hakeem Olajuwon during the Slam Dunk Contest during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Hakeem in Today’s NBA

Finally, Robinson asked what Olajuwon would look like in the modern game.

Sampson did not hesitate. “He would score 50 points a night. Easily. Who’s going to guard him?”

It is a bold claim, but the logic is easy to follow. With today’s open floor and fewer bodies clogging the lane, a center with Olajuwon’s footwork, touch, and quickness would face single coverage far more often. Switching defenses would leave guards trying to stop him on the block, and help would arrive from beyond the arc.

For Sampson, the verdict is simple. The game has changed, but great players adapt, and in his mind, the Twin Towers would still be standing tall.