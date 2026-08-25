Ten-Time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis’s name was thrown around in possible trade talks that could potentially help the Golden State Warriors land LeBron James before things fizzled out, after James elected to sign a two-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers last month.

The current Wizards big man has been traded twice since he requested the Lakers acquire a center so he can play more power forward, in an interview with ESPN’s Shams Charania.

“I think we need another big,” Davis said. “I feel like I’ve always been at my best when I’ve been a four and having a big out there. We know it worked when we won a championship with JaVale and Dwight, them at the five and I’m at the four.”

Once in a three-team trade to the Dallas Mavericks along with Max Christie and the Lakers' 2029 first-round pick for Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris. The Lakers sent the Jazz Jalen Hood-Schifino.

In addition, they also received the LA Clippers' 2025 second-round pick and the Mavericks' 2025 second-round selection. Davis was later flipped along with Jaden Hardy, D'Angelo Russell, and Dante Exum for Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, Marvin Bagley III, two first-round draft picks [The Thunder's 2026 first-round pick and the Warriors' top-20-protected 2030 first-round pick], and three second-round picks, according to ESPN.

Davis is now trying to figure out where he wants to play for the long haul moving forward, and Washington might not be it.

Davis has been on the record that Trae Young and himself along with the young talent on the roster can make them contenders.

"I'm sure that they want to win as well. Nobody wants to lose … I know we have a lot of young guys, but like I said, I mentioned it about the young guys, how talented they are. Adding Trae and myself kind of can help change that," AD told ESPN.

The Wizards along with Davis and his representatives have agreed before signing an extension or moving him to see how the start of the 2026-2027 season goes before making any decisions.

"The Washington Wizards and Anthony Davis' agent, Rich Paul, have mutually decided to wait on talks for a potential extension until after the season starts, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania. One source told Charania that this gives both sides the first 20 or so games to marinate over a potential extension and see how the early part of the season goes for the Wizards and for the 10-time All-Star," ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk wrote.

NBA Writer Believes Rockets Could Be Landing Spot for Davis

However, if things start to go south quickly, Si’s Blake Silverman believes the Houston Rockets could be a landing spot for Davis to pair him with Kevin Durant.

"Anthony Davis is the one big fish still out there that teams could chase. A trade partner would just need to be able to stomach the enormous amount left on his current contract. With Dybantsa in the mix and Sarr's continued development, an AD trade makes sense should Washington not see the star big man as part of its plans for the long haul," Silverman wrote.

According to ESPN’s trade machine, a trade of Anthony Davis and Jamir Watkins for Alperen

Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. is successful, with neither move affecting the winning percentage for their respective teams. However, if Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis can both stay healthy the Rockets could be a top-four seed in the Western Conference and a lock for a second-round appearance, at least with the additions of Marcus Smart, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and, when Fred VanVleet returns from his injury.







