Rockets Interested in WNBA Legend Tina Thompson Following Layoff with Blazers

Last week, the Portland Trail Blazers were marred by organization-wide layoffs by new Blazers owner Tom Dundon, as the new owner seeks to cut costs on the operational side. Dundon’s approach has drawn scrutiny from Rockets legend and NBA champion Clyde Drexler, who chalked up the moves as a matter of being cheap, which is a popular sentiment among NBA fans and observers.

As it turns out, the cuts affected WNBA legend and former Houston Comets standout Tina Thompson, who had been a scout for the Blazers for four years. Thompson confirmed as much on social media.

“Thank you Rip City!” Thompson wrote, in a classy statement. “It has been an absolute pleasure! To My Guys, it has been an extreme joy to witness your work, your growth and your success! Keep blazing! And to all the really dope relationships we created, that span beyond, no goodbyes, always see you later!

Thank you to the Allen Family, I appreciate the opportunity and you Mrs. Jody. The beautiful thing about doors are that they open and close then open again!”

As it turns out, Thompson may not be out of work for long, if she so chooses, as the Rockets and Comets are both interested in Thompson’s services, according to Michael Shapiro of the Houston Chronicle.

“Expect Portland’s loss to be Houston’s gain, whether that be w/Rockets or Comets. I’m told Tina will have open invitation re: basketball operations job with Comets in particular.”

The Rockets organization has made it a point to take care of their own. It’s become common for players (whether star-level or role players) to hold administrative roles.

Chuck Hayes was a scout for the Rockets for years. Matt Bullard joined the Rockets’ front office in 2021, after serving on the Rockets’ television broadcasting team for 16 years.

It seems like a given that Thompson will certainly join the Comets, if not the Rockets, as she won four championships with the franchise and became a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

It would only be right if she was able to re-join the franchise that she spent most of her career with. At least, her playing career.Thompson played 17 WNBA seasons in total and 12 of them were with the Comets – from Houston’s inception in 1997 to the Comets’ final season in 2008.

On the Rockets front, general manager Rafael Stone and coach Ime Udoka held end of season pressers, seated side by side and stated that they don’t expect there to be any changes on Udoka’s coaching staff. However, the administrative side of the house is an entirely different conversation.