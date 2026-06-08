Rockets Legend Dishes on Matchup Between Hakeem Olajuwon, Victor Wembanyama

Houston Rockets long-time superstar center and NBA legend and Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon has taken a number of players under his wing since his retirement from the NBA in 2002. Olajuwon has provided lessons and training to legends, such as Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and even Giannis Antetokounmpo over the last several decades.

Players have been lined up to learn from one of the game's greatest players of all-time, in hopes and attempts of picking his brain and adding an element (or two) of Olajuwon's game to their respective crafts.

The NBA's all-time blocks leader has taken an interest in San Antonio Spurs superstar big man Victor Wembanyama, of late, sharing his knowledge and expertise of the game with the NBA's unanimous Defensive Player of the Year.

"We met at the Finals of the NCAA, so the Final Four. Right away, he was very friendly. He told me right away that he wanted to share what he had, what he knew. All the footwork stuff, things that look easy but aren’t. But he makes it easier. And just some advice that comes with experience, and nothing can replace experience."

Wembanyama has been dubbed the greatest defender that the league has ever seen by many, who cite his ability to contest shots at the rim and alter game plans as outer-worldly. Which begs the question of how Wembanyama would have fared against Olajuwon, if he were matched on to him, as well.

It certainly makes one wonder. Rockets legend and former champion Vernon Maxwell answered the question in a relatively colorful way. Which isn't surprising, if you know anything about Maxwell.

He never holds back.

"He wouldn't have been able to guard him. I mean, Dream would be falling away from all of that 7'4 s—. He wouldn't have been able to guard Dream. Dream just had too much. That's an unfair question for Wemby, right now, because he's in his second year. It would've been a massacre."

Again, this is very much on brand for Maxwell. And shouldn't be surprising.

Players from older eras boost their eras. In addition, players always defend their teammates.

With that being said, this seems like a sensible take. Hakeem Olajuwon had stellar mobility and footwork, partly from his soccer background. Olajuwon faced the Spurs and legendary center David Robinson in the 1995 Western Conference Finals and averaged 35.3 points, 12.5 rebounds, five assists, 56 percent from the field and 80.6 percent from the foul line.

Against easily one of the greatest defensive players ever. Robinson later admitted that he felt his held his own.

"I didn't even know how I can say it with a straight face, but I thought I defended him pretty well. The man just played as well as I've seen anybody play in a long time."

We'd likely see a similar outcome against Wembanyama, especially based on what we've seen during this NBA Finals series.