Rockets Legend Hakeem Olajuwon has Played Large Part in Success of Spurs' Victor Wembanyama

The opening weekend of the NBA playoffs were about as entertaining as advertised. Well, the first handful of days.

We've seen a good bit of star-studded performances in both the Eastern and Western Conference already. There's much more to come. Fortunately.

On Monday, we were blessed with significant comeback wins by both the Atlanta Hawks and Minnesota Timberwolves, on the road. The Hawks were down 91-79 heading into the fourth quarter and stomped back to a 107-106 victory.

The Wolves were down 17 early in the first half and fought tirelessly to get back in the game, in a game that was full of runs and swings. The biggest performance of the postseason, thus far, was that from San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, who was making his postseason debut.

Wembanyama had 35 points on 13-of-21 shooting, five rebounds and two blocks, channeling his Hakeem Olajuwon inner self. He impacted the game in several different ways.

Wembanyama even hit five three-pointers, going 5-of-6 from deep, while also going four-of-five from the foul line. And speaking of Olajuwon, the Rockets legend has had alot to do with Wembanyama's success, as the Houston Rockets legend has been in his corner sharing his knowledge of the game with him, as Wembanyama explained.

'We met at the Finals of the NCAA, so the Final Four. Right away, he was very friendly. He told me right away that he wanted to share what he had, what he knew. All the footwork stuff, things that look easy but aren’t. But he makes it easier. And just some advice that comes with experience, and nothing can replace experience."

The Rockets legend also offered encouragement to the Spurs' superstar regarding his lack of experience and/or major success at the NBA level.

"You don’t need to wait to win. You can do it right away. If you’re that good, you’re gonna make your team win regardless.”

On Monday, Wembanyama took home the league's Defensive Player of the Year award, and mentioned the Rockets legend.

"I'm smiling because I was just reminding myself of the time I was actually at Hakeem's and looking at this plaque, you know, saying basically a block shots leader all time, right? And he was like, You're gonna beat that one day. So, you know, one step at a time."

On Tuesday, Wembanyama hit the deck hard on the hardwood and suffered a concussion. It's unknown how long he will be out of action for the Spurs.

As for the Rockets, they're currently facing off against the Los Angeles Lakers in the four versus five matchup in the opening round of the postseason and find themselves down 0-2, after disappointing losses in both Game 1 and Game 2, with and without Kevin Durant.