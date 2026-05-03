Rockets Not Likely to Part with Ime Udoka This Offseason

Ime Udoka was a Godsend for the Houston Rockets when he first arrived in 2023. The Rockets were in desperate need of structure and discipline.

Houston had stockpiled a good amount of top-end raw talent, by way of the NBA draft, which was a by-product of tanking. And although drafting the right players is a major ingredient, fostering the right culture and developmental plan is equally as important (if not more important).

The Rockets had ranked in the bottom five in defensive efficiency annually in the years leading up to Udoka’s arrival, which also increased the lure and appeal of Udoka for Houston's front office. And having been an NBA player himself, Udoka had an element of relatability that allowed him to call out his players.

In Houston's first season under Udoka, the team challenged for a spot in the play-in tournament and went 41-41, nearly doubling their wins from the previous season (the Rockets went 22-60 in 2022-23 -- the final season under Stephen Silas).

The Rockets were a tough group that didn't back down from any opponent, taking on the persona of their coach. In Houston's second season, Udoka pioneered the Rockets to a 52-30 record, which netted them the second seed in the Western Conference standings -- ending their four year postseason drought.

The Rockets were viewed as a team on the rise by many around the league. Then the team traded for Kevin Durant, who was viewed as the Rockets' missing piece.

They needed someone capable of closing out games on a consistent basis. The trade changed the calculus and expectations of the ball club.

However, the team posted an identical 52-30 record, in large part due to injuries, as Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams missed significant time this season. Udoka’s Rockets drew a first round postseason matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers and fell down to an 0-3 hole, as Lakers coach JJ Redick largely outcoached Udoka.

The Rockets were able to fight back and extend the series to six games, however, their offensive deficiencies stood out game after game. And although there have been calls to part with Udoka, that likely won't be happening, according to Will Guillory and Sam Amick of The Athletic.

"While Udoka will certainly be under fire for the part he played in the collapse, he signed a lucrative multiyear extension last summer that most league observers believe should shield him from being fired. The third-year Rockets coach is still considered one of the NBA’s elite defensive coaches, with this latest version of his team still finishing sixth in defensive rating despite losing their most impactful defender, Dillon Brooks, in the Durant deal (they were fifth last season)."

This seems like the right call. The Rockets were missing significant pieces all season. In fact, they were without Durant for essentially the entirety of the series against the Lakers.

By the same token, they will need to add an offensive mind to Udoka's staff, to help mask their offensive warts.