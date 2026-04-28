Rockets Preparing to Play Without Kevin Durant in Game 5 vs. Lakers

The Houston Rockets entered their opening round postseason matchup feeling confident, and rightfully so. On the other end of the ring stood the Los Angeles Lakers, who were wounded and limited.

Two of the Lakers' best players were injured, in Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic. To many, those are the Lakers' two best players, as LeBron James is 41 years old and simply not the player he was just four years ago.

The Rockets were major favorites to advance to the Western Conference Semifinals. Then disaster struck.

Kevin Durant got injured in practice and was diagnosed with a knee contusion. Durant was Houston's best player all season and will surely be on an All-NBA ballot this season. Not even a participation mandate will be able to stop Durant's All-NBA bid, as he played 78 games, well above the league's 65 game requirement.

Durant's injury wasn't diagnosed until 24 hours before Game 1 and he held a questionable tag. It seemed like a relatively minor injury.

It was certainly downplayed. Rockets coach Ime Udoka stated that Durant's injury was just a one-game thing. Then Durant missed Game 1.

He ultimately suited up in Game 2, but suffered yet another injury, this time to his ankle, putting his status in doubt for Game 3, which he ultimately missed. Durant also missed Game 4, in which Houston nabbed a victory and staved off a sweep.

So what exactly is Durant's injury status for Game 5 and/or the rest of the series? It doesn't sound promising.

At least according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

"I think the Rockets are preparing to play without him the next game, as well. And you think about the young core that this Rockets team is trotting out.

Reed Sheppard, Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr. They've played 61 minutes so far. This postseason, they've actually outscored the Lakers by 31 points in those minutes. So I think leaning on that young core is what the Rockets will probably look to do here moving forward."

Charania continued, explaining the nature of Durant's injury.

"He's missed three of the four games in this series. He had a knee injury, then he's got an ankle sprain.

I was told yesterday that he's got a bone bruise diagnosed, as well, in that ankle. In season, I've dealt with reporting about Kevin Durant when he has a bone bruise in his ankle. It's usually a couple of weeks, when he has a bone bruise in that ankle because it leads to stiffness and swelling and lack of mobility."

Charania joined the Pat McAfee Show to explain. And based on his reporting, Durant would likely miss the next round, if the Rockets were somehow able to advance.