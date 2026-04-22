Rockets’ Starting Lineup Revealed Ahead of Game 2 vs. Lakers

It’s official: Kevin Durant is back for the Houston Rockets.

Just hours before Game 1, it was announced that the superstar forward picked up a knee injury in practice, putting his status in question. Not much was made of the initial report, with him having been listed with a knee contusion, with many speculating he would play.

Instead, Durant missed his squad’s first postseason tilt, and the Lakers routed Houston, who put together a rough offensive outing.

Now, per ESPN’s Shams Charania, Durant is officially a go for Game 2, boosting not just Houston’s chances tonight, but for the remainder of the series against LA. It also paves the way for Durant and LeBron James to face off in the postseason for the first time since 2018, where the two met in the Finals playing for the Warriors and Cavaliers, respectively.

Breaking: Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant has been cleared to return for Game 2 against the Los Angeles Lakers after missing Game 1 due to a knee tendon bruise, sources tell @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/TijDBfkzrb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 22, 2026

On Sunday, the Rockets were forced to reach deeper into the their rotation for the starting five, placing Reed Sheppard and Josh Okogie amid three mainstays in Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun.

Tonight, with Durant back, they’ll be able to plug him in seamlessly, as he made 79 starts through the regular season. Per Vanessa Richardson, there won’t be a minutes restriction.

Per Ime Udoka, Kevin Durant is testing it out right now and will see how he feels when it’s done.



IF he is good to go, there will not be a minutes restriction. — Vanessa Richardson (@SportsVanessa) April 22, 2026

Here is the Rockets’ official starting lineup for Game 2:

Josh Okogie

Amen Thompson

Kevin Durant

Jabari Smith Jr.

Alperen Sengun

With Durant back, the Rockets have sent second-year guard Reed Sheppard back to the bench, allowing him to take the offensive reigns in the second unit. That leaves Durant, Thompson, Smith and Sengun as the four mainstays, with Josh Okogie carrying over from Game 1.

Okogie will largely be looked at for his defensive input. At just 4.5 points per game on 43% shooting this season, he doesn't solve the team's offensive problems, but should provide some defensive relief now that Durant is back.

Durant should help the offense tremendously, even accounting for injury. He's gone for 26.0 points on 52% shooting on the season, hitting 41% of his 5.8 threes attempted per game. Durant also adds elsewhere, tacking on 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

Sheppard will now be relied on as the top bench option, having scored 13.5 points per game this season to go along with 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He scored 17 points in Game 1, but needed 20 shots to do so, adding eight assists, one steal and one block.