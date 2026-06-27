Rockets' Summer League Roster is Beginning to Round Out

The 2025-26 NBA calendar year is officially complete. The conclusion of the NBA Finals put a bow on a rather eventful season.

Now the offseason is underway. And it's been underway for several weeks now.

Teams have been negotiating with their own free agents, prior to the official start of restricted free agency. For the Houston Rockets, re-signing Tari Eason has been priority number one.

At least, on that front. The Rockets have made it known that they like and value Eason's player profile and contributions and it's also known that he feels the same way about the Rockets' ball club and organization.

Whether that culminates into a deal is an entirely different conversation. It doesn't sound like the two sides are close to a deal materializing.

And the clock is ticking. Time is running out.

What is over and done with is the 2026 NBA Draft. The Rockets selected Bruce Thornton, after moving up from their original, own 39th pick to the 31st pick to select the four-year Ohio State guard.

As usual, there was a mixed array of reactions. Some loved the move and selection of Thornton, while others didn't like the fit as much.

It remains to be seen whether Thornton plays much as a rookie. Second round draft selections don't always play much as rookies.

Coaches want sure things. They covet veterans who have a known skillset. Their contributions are more established.

Even though their ceilings may not be as high. It's hard to find minutes for rookies on contending teams, regardless of whether they were first-round selections or second-round picks. Their most meaningful reps oftentimes comes by way of the G-League.

And the Summer League, which is their first opportunity to showcase their skills following their draft selections. The Rockets' Summer League roster isn't complete yet.

Far from it, actually. But from the looks of things, they'll be trotting out a competitive roster.

Thornton is sure to take the court. And he's a sure-handed guard who maximizes possessions and shoots above a 40 percent clip from deep (in each of his last two seasons).

Quadir Copeland is an all-around guard who plays well on both ends of the floor, as evidenced by his 13.9 points, 6.5 assists, 1.8 steals. And he can shoot efficiently (49.4 percent from the field, 39.7 percent from deep and 77.5 percent from the foul line).

He'll certainly be playing for Houston in the Summer League. As will Oscar Cluff, the Purdue big man who hails from Australia and averaged 10.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 68.3 percent from the field in his final season with the Boilermakers.

We don't yet know how the Rockets will round out their Summer League roster but this is a great start.

