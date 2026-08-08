Houston Rockets 2026-27 Roster: Contracts, Salaries, Options and Depth Chart
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The Houston Rockets are looking to bounce back this season and should have championship aspirations. The Rockets are returning with most of their core and Kevin Durant is still the centerpiece of their veteran group. Houston had a relatively quiet offseason, the biggest addition was adding veteran guard Marcus Smart. Smart will reunite with his former head coach Ime Udoka and will be another proven defensive guard in the backcourt.
With Durant, Sengun, Thompson, Fred VanVleet, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason and Reed Sheppard all in the mix, the Rockets once again enter the season with one of the deepest rosters in the Western Conference.
This article serves as a complete guide to the Rockets' 2026-27 roster, including player contracts, salaries, contract statuses, projected depth chart, extension eligibility and salary cap information.
Houston Rockets 2026-27 Contracts and Salaries
Below is a complete look at every player currently on the Houston Rockets' 2026-27 roster, including age, position, salary, contract status and projected roster role. Salary figures and contract information will be updated throughout the season following every Rockets transaction.,
1. Player: Kevin Durant
Age: 38 2026-27 Salary: $43,902,439 Contract Status: Under Contract Roster Category: Starter
2. Player: Alperen Sengun
Age: 24 2026-27 Salary: $35,642,202 Contract Status: Under Contract Roster Category: Starter
3. Player: Fred VanVleet
Age: 32 2026-27 Salary: $25,000,000 Contract Status: Expiring Contract Roster Category: Starter
4. Player: Jabari Smith Jr.
Age: 23 2026-27 Salary: $23,643,411 Contract Status: Under Contract Roster Category: Starter
5. Player: Tari Eason
Age: 24 2026-27 Salary: $14,053,356 Contract Status: Under Contract Roster Category: Rotation
6. Player: Steven Adams
Age: 33 2026-27 Salary: $13,000,000 Contract Status: Under Contract Roster Category: Rotation
7. Player: Amen Thompson
Age: 23 2026-27 Salary: $12,258,609 Contract Status: Rookie Contract Roster Category: Starter
8. Player: Reed Sheppard
Age: 22 2026-27 Salary: $11,108,880 Contract Status: Rookie Contract Roster Category: Rotation
9. Player: Clint Capela
Age: 32 2026-27 Salary: $7,035,000 Contract Status: Under Contract Roster Category: Rotation
10. Player: Marcus Smart
Age: 32 2026-27 Salary:$6,064,000 Contract Status: Expiring Roster Category: Rotation
11. Player: Isaiah Crawford
Age: 32 2026-27 Salary: $2,449,421 Contract Status: Under Contract Roster Category: Reserve
12. Player: Jae'Sean Tate
Age: 31 2026-27 Salary: $2,449,421 Contract Status: Expiring Roster Category: Reserve
13. Player: Bogdan Bogdanovic
Age: 34 2026-27 Salary: $2,449,421 Contract Status: Expiring Roster Category: Reserve
14. Player: Bruce Thornton
Age: 23 2026-27 Salary: $1,357,763 Contract Status: Under Contract Roster Category: Reserve
Houston Rockets Depth Chart
Position
Starter
Second Unit
Third Unit
Point Guard
Fred VanVleet
Marcus Smart
Bruce Thornton
Shooting Guard
Amen Thompson
Reed Sheppard
Bogdan Bogdanović
Small Forward
Kevin Durant
Tari Eason
Isaiah Crawford
Power Forward
Jabari Smith Jr.
Jae'Sean Tate
Center
Alperen Sengun
Steven Adams
Clint Capela
Houston has one of the deepest rotations in the NBA entering the season. Amen Thompson can slide between both guard spots, Tari Eason is capable of playing either forward position, and Marcus Smart gives head coach Ime Udoka another proven defender who can play on or off the ball.
Contract Breakdown
Long-Term Core
The Rockets have built around a championship-caliber nucleus featuring established stars and ascending young talent.
Kevin Durant
Alperen Sengun
Amen Thompson
Jabari Smith Jr.
Reed Sheppard
Expiring Contracts
Several veterans are entering the final season of their current contracts.
Fred VanVleet
Marcus Smart
Jae'Sean Tate
Bogdan Bogdanović
Young Core
Houston has one of the NBA's best collections of young talent.
Amen Thompson
Alperen Sengun
Jabari Smith Jr.
Reed Sheppard
Tari Eason
Extension-Eligible Players
Amen Thompson: Eligible for a rookie-scale extension before the season.
Reed Sheppard: Still on his rookie-scale contract.
Jabari Smith Jr. Recently signed a rookie-scale extension.
Houston Rockets Salary Cap Breakdown
Houston enters the 2026-27 season operating above the salary cap as a championship contender. The Rockets have prioritized keeping their veteran core together while maintaining one open roster spot for additional flexibility.
Total salary: $212,396,723
Hard Cap Status: First Apron
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