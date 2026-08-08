Houston Rockets 2026-27 Roster: Contracts, Salaries, Options and Depth Chart

The Houston Rockets are looking to bounce back this season and should have championship aspirations. The Rockets are returning with most of their core and Kevin Durant is still the centerpiece of their veteran group. Houston had a relatively quiet offseason, the biggest addition was adding veteran guard Marcus Smart. Smart will reunite with his former head coach Ime Udoka and will be another proven defensive guard in the backcourt.

With Durant, Sengun, Thompson, Fred VanVleet, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason and Reed Sheppard all in the mix, the Rockets once again enter the season with one of the deepest rosters in the Western Conference.

This article serves as a complete guide to the Rockets' 2026-27 roster, including player contracts, salaries, contract statuses, projected depth chart, extension eligibility and salary cap information.

Houston Rockets 2026-27 Contracts and Salaries

Below is a complete look at every player currently on the Houston Rockets' 2026-27 roster, including age, position, salary, contract status and projected roster role. Salary figures and contract information will be updated throughout the season following every Rockets transaction.,

1. Player: Kevin Durant

Apr 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) looks on from the court during the final minutes of game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Age: 38 2026-27 Salary: $43,902,439 Contract Status: Under Contract Roster Category: Starter

2. Player: Alperen Sengun

May 1, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) talks with NBA referee Scott Foster (48) during a timeout against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second quarter of game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Age: 24 2026-27 Salary: $35,642,202 Contract Status: Under Contract Roster Category: Starter





3. Player: Fred VanVleet

May 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) battle for the ball during the first half of game seven of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Age: 32 2026-27 Salary: $25,000,000 Contract Status: Expiring Contract Roster Category: Starter





4. Player: Jabari Smith Jr.

May 1, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) handles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second quarter of game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Age: 23 2026-27 Salary: $23,643,411 Contract Status: Under Contract Roster Category: Starter





5. Player: Tari Eason

May 1, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) reacts after a made basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the third quarter of game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Age: 24 2026-27 Salary: $14,053,356 Contract Status: Under Contract Roster Category: Rotation





6. Player: Steven Adams

Jan 18, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Steven Adams (12) rebounds against the New Orleans Pelicans during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Age: 33 2026-27 Salary: $13,000,000 Contract Status: Under Contract Roster Category: Rotation





7. Player: Amen Thompson

May 1, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1) rebounds against the Los Angeles Lakers during the third quarter of game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Age: 23 2026-27 Salary: $12,258,609 Contract Status: Rookie Contract Roster Category: Starter





8. Player: Reed Sheppard

May 1, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) handles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first quarter game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Age: 22 2026-27 Salary: $11,108,880 Contract Status: Rookie Contract Roster Category: Rotation





9. Player: Clint Capela

Apr 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) goes up for a dunk on a pass from guard Marcus Smart (36) as he is defended by Houston Rockets guard Josh Okogie (20) and center Clint Capela (30) in the first half of game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Age: 32 2026-27 Salary: $7,035,000 Contract Status: Under Contract Roster Category: Rotation





10. Player: Marcus Smart

May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) moves to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) during the first half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Age: 32 2026-27 Salary:$6,064,000 Contract Status: Expiring Roster Category: Rotation





11. Player: Isaiah Crawford

Oct 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Rockets forward Isaiah Crawford (27) shoots over Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Age: 32 2026-27 Salary: $2,449,421 Contract Status: Under Contract Roster Category: Reserve





12. Player: Jae'Sean Tate

Apr 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) argues with a referee against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Age: 31 2026-27 Salary: $2,449,421 Contract Status: Expiring Roster Category: Reserve





13. Player: Bogdan Bogdanovic

Apr 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (7) moves the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Gui Santos (15) during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Age: 34 2026-27 Salary: $2,449,421 Contract Status: Expiring Roster Category: Reserve





14. Player: Bruce Thornton

TCU Horned Frogs forward David Punch (15) defends the shot of Ohio State Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton (2) Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Age: 23 2026-27 Salary: $1,357,763 Contract Status: Under Contract Roster Category: Reserve





Houston Rockets Depth Chart

Position Starter Second Unit Third Unit Point Guard Fred VanVleet Marcus Smart Bruce Thornton Shooting Guard



Amen Thompson Reed Sheppard Bogdan Bogdanović Small Forward



Kevin Durant Tari Eason Isaiah Crawford Power Forward Jabari Smith Jr. Jae'Sean Tate Center Alperen Sengun Steven Adams Clint Capela

Houston has one of the deepest rotations in the NBA entering the season. Amen Thompson can slide between both guard spots, Tari Eason is capable of playing either forward position, and Marcus Smart gives head coach Ime Udoka another proven defender who can play on or off the ball.

Contract Breakdown

Long-Term Core

The Rockets have built around a championship-caliber nucleus featuring established stars and ascending young talent.

Kevin Durant

Alperen Sengun

Amen Thompson



Jabari Smith Jr.

Reed Sheppard

Expiring Contracts

Several veterans are entering the final season of their current contracts.

Fred VanVleet

Marcus Smart

Jae'Sean Tate

Bogdan Bogdanović

Young Core

Houston has one of the NBA's best collections of young talent.

Amen Thompson

Alperen Sengun

Jabari Smith Jr.

Reed Sheppard

Tari Eason

Extension-Eligible Players

Amen Thompson: Eligible for a rookie-scale extension before the season.

Reed Sheppard: Still on his rookie-scale contract.

Jabari Smith Jr. Recently signed a rookie-scale extension.

Houston Rockets Salary Cap Breakdown

Houston enters the 2026-27 season operating above the salary cap as a championship contender. The Rockets have prioritized keeping their veteran core together while maintaining one open roster spot for additional flexibility.

Total salary: $212,396,723

Hard Cap Status: First Apron