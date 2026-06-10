Social Media Agrees with Vernon Maxwell about Olajuwon Dominating Wembanyama in Matchup

Houston Rockets legend Vernon Maxwell was asked about how San Antonio Spurs superstar big man Victor Wembanyama would fare against NBA legend Hakeem Olajuwon. Maxwell stated that Wembanyama wouldn't stand a chance. He dubbed a theoretical matchup as a massacre and called the question unfair.

"He wouldn't have been able to guard him. Dream would be falling away from all of that 7'4 shit.

He wouldn't have been able to guard Dream. Dream just had too much.

That's an unfair question for Wemby, right now, because he's in his second year. It would've been a massacre."

Olajuwon is easily the greatest player in the history of the Rockets franchise and is one of the greatest two-way players in league history. If not the greatest two-way player in league history.

The question was asked by Houston Rockets beat writer Michael Shapiro, who covers the Rockets for chron.com (make sure to follow him on social media, if you aren't already).

Speaking of social media, they also seemed to agree with Maxwell's assessment of a Wembanyama vs. Olajuwon matchup. Overwhelmingly.

Take a look for yourself.

I’m not a Wemby fan & he is only 22 but… Hakeem would destroy him no matter the age! The Dream is the most skilled post player all time! https://t.co/sL1Yvbt2L4 — Van (@vanman_1000) June 6, 2026

KAT is destroying Wemby so imagine what Hakeem would do https://t.co/Y34VZ7BHso — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) June 6, 2026

Facts. He was making Shaq look silly’s https://t.co/oijpUCHmuE — The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) June 6, 2026

Wembanyama has been hailed as the greatest defensive player in league history, which seems a bit too early to say. He's only in his third season.

There needs to be a level of sustainability to make such a claim. He is, however, the best defensive player in the league right now.

Which seems more fitting to note, and still gives him his due praise. The NBA Finals have been a relatively tough showing for him, however.

Strange to say, I know. He's averaging 29 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 3.3 blocks and 1.7 steals through the first three games of the Spurs' series against the New York Knicks.

As it pertains to a matchup of Wembanyama versus Olajuwon, it's important to note Wembanyama's defensive strengths.

He's best when able to take on a bit of a free safety role. In other words, when he's allowed to roam the paint.

He's an elite shot blocker. Not quite someone you'd ask to play man-to-man defense on an all-time great. He gives you trouble in drop zone defensive coverage and/or schemes.

Olajuwon's moves gave David Robinson serious trouble. Olajuwon had the footwork of a guard (due, in large part, to his soccer background, which correlates tremendously into the game of basketball). He'd dominate anyone defensively, including Wembanyama.

Which isn't a slight to Wembanyama. Just the cold truth.