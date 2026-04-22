The Same Issue for the Rockets All Season Is the Reason They Are Down 0-2

Coming into the 2025-26 playoffs, the Houston Rockets were seen as heavy favorites in their first-round matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Rockets weren't the favorites because they were seen as the better team, but because of who the Lakers would be missing.

Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic were both ruled out for Games 1 and 2, and in Doncic's case, he will probably not play the entire first-round series. Going into the series, it seems the Rockets would have the same roster they have had for the last few months since the season-ending injury to Steven Adams.

That, however, wasn't the case in Game 1, as the Rockets listed Kevin Durant as out with a knee contusion. Even without Durant, the Rockets were still seen as favorites in Game 1, but the Lakers quickly showed they would have to fight to win the opener.

The Lakers' role players outside LeBron James showed up early and often as Luke Kennard finished with a game-high 27 points, and all five Lakers starters finished in double digits.

The Rockets, on the other hand, did not have anyone step up in Durant’s absence and struggled on offense all game. Game 2 was supposed to give the Rockets a better chance to win with Durant's return to the lineup, but as we all witnessed Tuesday evening, the same issues that have persisted all season reappeared, leading to another devastating loss.

The Main Reason for the Rockets’ Two Playoff Losses Has Been the Same Issue They Have Had All Season

Looking at the Rockets' two straight playoff losses, a few areas have stood out. The Rockets are not playing the same defense they played for most of the season. That has led the Lakers role players like Luke Kennard and Marcus Smart to play with very little pressure, and so far they have outplayed the Rockets secondary players, and it's not even close.

Another issue has been the Rockets' coaching staff, particularly Ime Udoka's inability to adjust to the Lakers' game plan: either packing the paint as they did in Game 1 without Durant, or trapping Durant in Game 2, forcing anyone else to beat them consistently.

However, the biggest issue that has not only plagued the Rockets in the playoffs but also the entire season has been their inability to make shots. Yes, I know it sounds simple, but that has been the main reason the Rockets are down 0-2 to a Lakers team without two of its three best players.

Since their hot start to the season, when they were the league's number one 3-point shooting team for the first month and a half, the Rockets have been a bottom-ten, at times bottom-five, shooting team in the NBA.

The Rockets finished the regular season ranked in the top ten, which sounds great on paper, but if you break down the numbers, especially since January 1st. In the final 52 regular-season games, the Rockets ranked 26th in 3-point shooting. Through the first 30 games, the Rockets ranked third in 3-point shooting and second in offensive rating.

That, to say the least, poor shooting performance to end the season has continued into the playoffs as the Rockets are shooting 29 percent from 3-point range, which ranks last in the playoffs and second to last in field goal percentage at 39 percent. Neither one of those numbers will win you games in the regular season, let alone in the playoffs.

Yes, it is true the Rockets have to be coached better and need their star players to step up if they want any chance of winning this series, but at the end of the day, basketball is about stopping your opponent from scoring and, more importantly, putting the ball in the basket, something the Rockets have not done nearly enough through two playoff games.