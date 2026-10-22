The Houston Rockets opened their season with a convincing 128-110 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, but one of their most important reserves never made it out of the first quarter. Forward Tari Eason was ejected after a shove on Dallas forward P.J. Washington was upgraded to a flagrant 2 foul following a replay review, according to ESPN.

The Play That Ended Eason's Night

With 2:47 remaining in the opening quarter, Eason forcefully shoved Washington in the back, sending the Mavericks forward sprawling to the floor. The contact touched off a brief confrontation between the two sides before players were separated and the officials headed to the monitor.

What was first whistled as a common foul looked different on replay. After reviewing the play, the officiating crew upgraded the call to a flagrant 2, which carries an automatic ejection. Just like that, Eason's opening night was over, and Houston was left a forward short for the rest of the game.

Udoka: “I Thought It Was a Flagrant 1”

Rockets coach Ime Udoka didn't defend the shove, but he made it clear he thought the punishment was harsher than the play deserved.

“He gave him a good push in the back, but I was surprised it was a Flagrant 2. I thought it was a Flagrant 1, honestly, but by definition it lined up with the follow-through and all those things. So, it is what it is," said Udoka.



Udoka also suggested the shove didn't come out of nowhere, describing a physical exchange that had been building between the two forwards.

“I think, you know, they got into a bit of a shoving match. [He] was looking to give him a few, and he got one back.”

Durant: The Ejection Became a Rallying Point

If the Rockets were rattled by losing Eason, it didn't show for long. Kevin Durant, who found some humor in the situation, said the moment actually helped spark his team.

“Tari got ejected, which is hilarious. Tari getting ejected and we rallied. I think it was a close game at that point. So we rallied around and wanted to take off, and we had some great possessions in a row and that kind of got us the lead," said Durant.

Durant was also quick to give the Mavericks credit, noting that Houston had to fight for the win.

“This is an NBA team we are playing with great talent over there. So, the second half, they made it their half.”

A Costly Moment for a Newly Paid Player

The timing is not ideal for Eason, who is in the first season of a five-year, $81.5 million contract. Houston committed to him because of the energy, toughness, and defensive edge he brings off the bench. Wednesday was a reminder that the same edge can cut the other way when it tips over the line.

For a team with playoff ambitions, Eason's value comes from being on the floor, guarding multiple positions and creating extra possessions. Losing him for more than three quarters on opening night meant Udoka had to reshuffle his rotation earlier than planned. The league office routinely reviews flagrant fouls, so it is worth watching whether any further discipline follows.

Rockets Start 1-0 Anyway

In the end, the ejection became a footnote in a comfortable Houston victory. The Rockets turned a close game into an 18-point win, answered every Dallas push in the second half and walked away with exactly the start they wanted.

Eason, meanwhile, will want his next appearance to be remembered for his play rather than his temper. Udoka called it what it was: a good push, followed by a call he disagreed with. Durant found it funny. Either way, the Rockets got the win, and Eason got an early lesson in how quickly one moment can change a night.