Could Houston Rockets Pursue LA Clippers' Paul George Through Trade?
Could the Houston Rockets be in the market to make a splash of a move this offseason?
With the No. 3 pick, a mix of young, high-potential talents and win-now players on the roster -- the Rockets have the ability to consolidate talent and build a playoff team. Coming off a 41-41 season, Houston is on the bubble as a playoff team, having finished with the No. 11 seed in the Western Conference.
How can the Rockets get over the hump as a playoff team in pursuit of eventually landing a "contender" status? A strong offseason could get them much, much closer.
Conveniently, they've got the trade assets needed to pull the trigger on a trade a big-time star -- which is helpful given they don't have the cap space to sign a high-caliber player. One target could hit the trade market in a unique scenario this offseason, too.
According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst on Get Up, Paul George and the LA Clippers could be going in separate directions. George and the Clippers haven't been on the same page as it pertains to a contract extension, which could leave the superstar forward opting out of his player option.
There is another avenue to a breakup, though, as George could opt-in to his contract and demand a trade, allowing him to find a way to a team that needs him to contend, rather than one that could pay his desired price this offseason.
Could the Rockets be in the market to trade for him in that case? The Philadelphia 76ers -- the only contender capable of offering George his desired contract -- are losing interest in the idea of acquiring him.
Chris Paul made a similar move -- opting in his contract, receiving a trade to the Rockets and signing an extension back in 2017. This would give George an expanded teams to land with, though he would lose his control.
With the Rockets having young talents, they could deal with future draft assets and high-potential players to land George. It would likely be pricey, but if the Rockets are tired of being a subpar team, making a move to land George -- in his final years as an elite talent -- could be the quickest way to being a competitive team.
